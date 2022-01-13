A Noakhali student mistakenly ‘vaccinated thrice’ in one day

A vaccination worker reportedly administered the Covid-19 vaccine three times on a young boy causing him to fall ill in Noakhali's Chatkhil today.

A four-member inquiry committee has been formed to investigate the incident.

Yasin Arafat, a ninth grade student of Hatpukuria High School, was admitted to the Upazila Health Complex on Wednesday (12 January).

Yasin's grandfather Abul Kalam Bhandari said Yasin received his vaccination notice from school and went to the Health Complex with other students on Wednesday.

"Vaccination workers first separated a portion of the vaccine registration card that they were meant to collect and then administered the first dose of vaccine to Yasin.

Shortly afterward, they took him in for the second time and then the third time and gave him the jabs without looking at his previous paperwork," Abul Kalam informed.

He said this caused an immediate adverse reaction and Yasin started to feel immense body pain. "He caught a fever and his face was swollen."

Chatkhil Upazila Health and Family Planning Officer Dr Mostaq Ahmed said the accused vaccinator has been protesting that the boy was vaccinated twice, not three times.

District Civil Surgeon Masum Iftekhar said, "We have heard that the student has been vaccinated twice during the first round of vaccination under the programme to immunise 12 to 18 year-old students."

He assured that Yasin is being treated under their supervision.

Chatkhil Upazila Health Complex official Dr Tithi Abed will lead a four-member investigation committee that will investigate into the allegation of the vaccination workers' negligence.

The committee has been asked to report on the incident within the next three days.