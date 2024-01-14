Defeated independent candidate's agent killed in Noakhali

A 35-year-old polling agent of an independent candidate of the Noakhali-2 constituency was found dead yesterday (13 January) night in the district's Sonaimuri upazila.

The deceased has been identified as Shaheduzzaman (also known as Polash).

Ataur Rahman Bhuiya, the independent candidate from Noakhali-2 who contested with the scissors symbol and lost the election, confirmed that Polash was indeed his polling agent.

Bakhtiar Uddin Chowdhury, officer-in-charge of Sonaimuri police station, said they recovered the body upon receiving the news.

"Polash was hit with a sharp object on his head. We sent the body for autopsy," he said.

"He had many enemies. But we are yet to confirm who killed him and for what reasons," Bakhtiar added.

Sonaimuri police later recovered the body around 11:30pm last night.

Neighbours said they found Shaheduzzaman's body lying near his home in Sonaimuri's East Mirzanagar village around 10pm last night and informed the police.