A student was killed by a lightning strike in Hatiya upazila of Noakhali today (12 August).

The deceased was identified as Md Nihaj Uddin, 14. He was a student of the Hifz department of the Ahmad Mia Bazar Noorani Hefazia Madrasa.

Nihaj was returning home from the madrasa in the rain around 9am when he got hit by the lightning bolt and died on the spot, said Amir Hossain, Hatia police station officer-in-charge (OC).