Noakhali Gandhi Ashram, Indian HC holds discussion on 152nd birth anniv of Mahatma Gandhi

Gandhi Ashram, Noakhali with High Commission of India, Dhaka held a discussion on "Ahimsa, Satyagraha and the Mahatma – Revisited" at Noakhali on Saturday.

The event was organised as part of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav celebrations marking the 152nd Birth Anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi, reads a press release.

Law Minister Anisul Huq graced the occasion as the chief guest while Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen participated as the guest of honour along with Indian High Commissioner to Bangladesh Vikram Doraiswami.

The event was also attended by former minister for cultural affairs Asaduzzaman Noor MP, interim UN Resident Coordinator and ILO Country Director Tuomo Poutiainen, UNDP Resident Representative Sudipto Mukherjee, Justice Soumendra Sarkar and Gandhi Ashram Trust Trustee Advocate Misbah Uddin Siraj.

Law Minister, Foreign Minister and Indian High Commissioner inaugurated the newly renovated Gandhi Memorial Museum as well.

The renovation of the unique Museum housed inside the Gandhi Ashram campus was supported by India.

Photo: PR

Distinguished guests visited the Gandhi Memorial Museum and appreciated the unique display of memorabilia and artifacts related to Mahatma Gandhi.

Speaking at the occasion, High Commissioner Vikram Doraiswami said Gandhi's life and his message holds relevance even today.

He also expressed his delight as, during Mujib Borsho, the Bangabandhu-Bapu Digital Exhibition was on display in Bangladesh.

He invited the audience to visit the Bangabandhu-Bapu Digital Exhibition on display in Dhaka till 11 October and would later on move to Chattogram, Sylhet, Khulna and Rajshahi.

He said the exhibition celebrates in a uniquely thematic way, the life and legacy of the Fathers of each of the two nations, Mahatma Gandhi and Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.