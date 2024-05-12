Discussion with ILO on labour act amendment going on 41 points: Anisul

Discussion with International Labour Organization (ILO) is going on regarding the amendment of Bangladesh's labour act, on 41 points, Law, Justice and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Anisul Huq said today (12 May).

"We are holding discussion with ILO on 41 points to amend the labour act. Of those, we talked about 17 points today during our around two-and-a-half-hour discussion. We will hold discussion tomorrow on remaining 24 points," the minister told the reporters after the meeting with ILO delegation at the ministry this afternoon.

Anisul said during today's meeting, ILO gave some advice on amendment of Bangladesh's labour act, adding, "We are holding discussion on how much those advice are logical for our country's interest. Detailed discussion is going on, which of those advice would be acceptable to us and which wouldn't be."

Replying question on whether the discussion was satisfactory, the law minister said that there were some topics, which were certainly satisfactory as the discussion was held in detail.

"The meeting would be held tomorrow as well, starting from 11:30am," he added.

A six-member ILO delegation led by its Country Office Director Tuomo Poutiainen joined the

discussion, while Law and Justice Division Secretary Md Golam Sarwar and Labour and Employment Secretary Md Mahbub Hossain, were present at the meeting, among others.