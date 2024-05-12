Urban afforestation project will be implemented in Dhaka: Saber

The Urban Afforestation Project (UAP) will be implemented in Dhaka to keep the temperature bearable, Environment, Forest and Climate Change Minister Saber Hossain Chowdhury said today (12 May).

"Certain amount of greenery is needed to keep the environment of a city liveable. So, an Urban Afforestation Project will be implemented in Dhaka to keep the temperature bearable," he said while addressing as the chief guest at the launching ceremony of the Climate Action Plan of Dhaka North and South City Corporations at the Nabab Nawab Ali Chowdhury Senate Bhaban of Dhaka University (DU).

"A special satellite survey is being carried out for Dhaka through which it will be determined where the trees need to be planted.

"The Climate Action Plan will play an important role in building a clean, green and vibrant Dhaka. Although Dhaka has two city corporations, this action plan will be implemented as one Dhaka," he added.

The minister further said, "Dhaka embarks on its transformative journey towards environmental sustainability through the launching of the Climate Action Plan (CAP).

"Through collaborative efforts, the CAP seeks to address the pressing challenges posed by climate change while fostering resilience and enhancing the quality of life for Dhaka's residents."

Saber Hossain reaffirmed his unwavering support for Dhaka's Climate Action Plan and pledged to work closely with all stakeholders to realize its ambitious goals, ensuring a brighter and greener future for Dhaka and beyond.

He urged Bangladesh's development partner countries to stand by Bangladesh in dealing with climate change.

Key stakeholders, including government officials, environmental experts, academics and representatives from civil society joined the event to celebrate the unveiling of the CAP and chart a course for collaborative action towards a sustainable and climate-resilient Dhaka.

Dhaka North City Corporation (DNCC) Mayor Md Atiqul Islam, Mayor of Dhaka South City Corporation (DSCC) Sheikh Fazle Noor Taposh, DU Vice-Chancellor (VC) Professor Dr ASM Maksud Kamal, British Deputy High Commissioner in Dhaka Matt Cannell, C40 Cities Climate Leadership Group Executive Director Mark Watts, Gazipur City Corporation (GCC) Mayor Jayeda Khatun also spoke.