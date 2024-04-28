Livestock minister calls for production of safe food through research, innovation

Fisheries and Livestock Minister Mohammad Abdul Rahman has called on the stakeholders to ensure the production of safe animal protein through research and development of new technologies.

He made the call while delivering a speech as the chief guest at an event organised on the occasion of World Veterinary Day at Krishibid Institution in Dhaka on Saturday (27 April), reads a press release.

Abdur Rahman said, "Today we have been able to achieve self-sufficiency in almost all sectors of food production as a result of the green revolution agricultural philosophy of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.

"Along with ensuring food security, nutritional security must also be ensured."

He also said due to the increase in the production of animal meat, the good health of the people of the country has been ensured and the average life expectancy and average height have increased.

"In this regard, the contribution of veterinarians is undeniable," he added.