No more 'vote robbers' since installation of CCTV cameras: EC Anisur

Election Commissioner Anisur Rahman on Sunday said there are no more "vote robbers" in polling stations since the installation of CCTV cameras.

"Now we can see everything through CCTV. There are no more vote robbers. Preparations are underway to install CCTV cameras in Chattogram," Anisur told reporters after a meeting at Chattogram Circuit House with the officials concerned, including executive magistrates and law enforcers, on holding the Chattogram-10 by-polls.

Meanwhile, he said the Election Commission is taking appropriate measures to bring those responsible for the attack on Dhaka-17 by-polls' independent candidate Ashraful Hossain Alom alias Hero Alom to justice.

He said, "If any law enforcers are involved in such an incident, action will be taken against them as per the election rules."

Speaking about the low voter turnout at polling centres, he said, "It is not the responsibility of the Election Commission to make voters come. That is the work of political parties. Also, the voter turnout may have been less because the national elections are only five months away."

Regarding the registration of two new parties, Anisur said, "They have not been given registration yet. After checking all the information, they have been deemed eligible. We have urged anyone with objections to inform us. The registration will be finalised after 26 July."

Describing Chattogram's election situation as good so far, the election commissioner said, "We have already completed 900 fair and impartial elections. As the national election is near, this by-polls is like a rehearsal for us."

Voting in the Chattogram by-polls will be held through EVMs on 30 July.