No communal conflict will be tolerated during elections, assures CEC Habibul Awal

Chief Election Commissioner Kazi Habibul Awal has warned that no violence or communal conflict will be tolerated during the elections in the country.

"Violence or communal conflict is never desired in the country. It is inhuman and can never be civilised behaviour. We will never tolerate such inhumanity," the CEC told reporters after a view-exchange meeting with the leaders of the Bangladesh Hindu Buddhist Christian Unity Council at the election building in the capital today (11 October).

Regarding the councils' opinion the CEC said, "There have been religious or communal conflicts or violence around elections in Bangladesh many times. So, they fear that there may be such communal conflict or violence in the upcoming elections as well."

"We have taken the matter very seriously and told them [council members] that since the law and order forces of the country are involved in the elections, we are also involved. We will inform the government, DC-SPs, home ministry and everyone else concerned."

General Secretary of Bangladesh Hindu Buddhist Christian Unity Council Rana Dasgupta said, "We all want to vote in the election. On behalf of religious ethnic minorities we demand a violence-free election.

"Spreading communal rumours during the election campaigning only disrupts smooth polling, does not bring good results for anyone. We want to be free of this."

Stating that the commission has assured them of resolving these issues, he further said, "We have received such assurances from the Election Commissions in the past as well. But it was not materialized."

"The commissioner said there are laws against these [violence]. However, the law has never been implemented. We want enforcement. We want fair free and fair elections where not only religious ethnic minorities, but all citizens can vote freely."

In response to the question whether violence is being tackled during the tenure of this government, he said, "We have to say with sadness that in the past, cases were accepted and investigated, now cases are filed but no investigation is done.

"And chargesheets are not filed against those who are associated with the government."

"Today, we hope the elections were conducted after a compromise between the political parties, which has happened in the past...but till today we do not see any such sign," he added.