No arson attackers will be spared: IGP

Bangladesh

BSS
09 November, 2023, 06:45 pm
Last modified: 09 November, 2023, 07:00 pm

Law enforcers are ready to deal with any type of atrocities and we will deal with them with iron hands, the IGP said

File photo of Inspector General of Police Chowdhury Abdullah Al-Mamun
File photo of Inspector General of Police Chowdhury Abdullah Al-Mamun

Inspector General of Police (IGP) Chowdhury Abdullah Al Mamun today warned that those who will create anarchy and carry out arson attacks will not be spared.

"None will be spared . . . those who are involved in violent activities as well as setting fire to the vehicles," he told BSS at his office at the Police Headquarters on Thursday (9 November).

The IGP said strict measures have already been taken against those who were involved in vandalism at chief justice's residence, judge's complex and arson attacks on vehicles.

"None will be spared who wants to do such criminal acts, as BNP activists brutally killed our policeman on 28 October. We will bring to book all who were engaged in those criminal activities like arson attacks, vandalism and anarchy across the country," he added. 

Mamun said the police do not arrest anyone without specific accusation, adding, "To prevent arson attacks on the motor vehicles, Tk20,000 was announced as reward if people can catch any criminal and hand over them to police."

"In line with the prime minister's 'zero tolerance' policy against militancy and terrorism, we all have been able to suppress militancy and terrorism by working together. As a result, stable law and order situation prevails in the country now and economic development has been increased along with the per capita income," he added.

Mamun said, "It is not politically motivated work and not political person detention. Law enforcers have been arresting them who were involved in criminal activities following BNP's 28 October grand rally. We are also watching CCTV and video footage carefully and identifying them."

He said a meeting was held with the transport owner's association and the police suggested them [transport owners] to keep buses at a selected place so that the police can ensure safety and security.

"Law enforcers are ready to deal with any type of atrocities and we will deal with them with iron hands," the IGP stated.

During the election period, police will perform their duties under the Election Commission (EC), the IGP said.

