Ministry of Civil Aviation and Tourism issues scam alert to public

Aviation

TBS Report
16 May, 2024, 05:35 pm
Last modified: 16 May, 2024, 05:50 pm

Related News

Ministry of Civil Aviation and Tourism issues scam alert to public

According to a notice issued today (16 May), the ministry has received reports of several people falling victim to the fraudulent scheme.

TBS Report
16 May, 2024, 05:35 pm
Last modified: 16 May, 2024, 05:50 pm
Scam alert. Representational photo: Collected
Scam alert. Representational photo: Collected

The Ministry of Civil Aviation and Tourism has issued a warning to citizens about a group of fraudsters who have been making calls from various mobile numbers, posing as ministry officials or employees.

According to a notice issued today (16 May), the ministry has received reports of several people falling victim to the fraudulent scheme.

The names, designations, phone numbers and email addresses of all ministry officials are available on the ministry's website, the notice it stated.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

It warned that if anyone calls from a number other than the website numbers and claims to be an official/employee of the ministry, it should be assumed that it is a scam.

The public is requested to refrain from making any financial transactions after falling into the trap of such scam, the notice added.

Bangladesh / Top News

aviation / Scam / Bangladesh

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

BD Kayaking gives you the opportunity to escape the world for some time while drawing you closer to nature. Photo: RAJIB DHAR

BD Kayaking: A calm getaway in a fast-paced city

3h | Explorer
Unusually-timed halos of Northern Lights recently surprised the world—courtesy of the biggest solar storm in more than 20 years. PHOTO: Reuters

Where to see the northern lights all over the world

3h | Explorer
Even though IDF’s Netzah Yehuda battalion meets the Leahy Law, they are not sanctioned by the US. Photo: Bloomberg

How the US shields Israel from its own laws

5h | Panorama
Gulshan Lake. Photo: Mehedi Hasan

What is the quality of Dhaka's lake waters?

7h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

From 32 to 261; Prices increase 8 times in a season

From 32 to 261; Prices increase 8 times in a season

54m | Videos
How much is the secret wealth of the rich in Dubai?

How much is the secret wealth of the rich in Dubai?

2h | Videos
Slovakia PM Fico not in life-threatening condition: deputy PM

Slovakia PM Fico not in life-threatening condition: deputy PM

4h | Videos
Shakib flaunts leadership in World Cup photoshoot

Shakib flaunts leadership in World Cup photoshoot

19h | Videos