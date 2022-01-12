N’ganj city polls: Handful of activists gather round Ivy, BNP supporting Taimur

12 January, 2022, 09:55 pm
Last modified: 12 January, 2022, 09:57 pm

Voters want a well-planned sewerage system and availability of pure drinking water in the city

Selina Hayat Ivy, the ruling Awami League candidate for the Narayanganj City Corporation polls, is campaigning with only a handful of party members as leaders and activists loyal to local MP Shamim Osman are not joining her rallies.

Meanwhile, the BNP is actively supporting independent candidate Taimur Alam, who was previously relieved from the party chief's advisory position for his decision to contest the polls.

Only 17 leaders of the central Awami League and a handful party activists have so far attended Ivy's campaign rallies, procession and events while most senior leaders, including activists of other party wings, chose not to join.

According to many voters, Shamim Osman is the game-changer in the political landscape of Narayanganj.

Until Osman is voicing his unequivocal support for the ruling mayoral candidate, her winning chances are uncertain, many voters feel, as the rift between Osman and Ivy is there for a long time.

However, Ivy has been very clear saying she is not bothered about any particular individual's support as long as the party is with her.

She has indirectly indicated that she has no intention to take any assistance from the influential parliamentarian, rather she counts on the people and the Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, also the ruling party chief.

Speaking on the discord between Awami League factions, Md Abdus Sabur, science and technology affairs secretary, said, "The Awami League is a big political party and it is not uncommon to have differences of opinion."

He, however, claimed that there is absolute unity when it comes to making "Boat" victorious.   

Voters said, they want to vote for someone who will be focused on development and work on removing the menace of drugs and terrorism.

According to locals from wards including 11, 12, 13, 26, 27, people have been suffering from waterlogging for over a decade since the formation of the city corporation.  

Among other much-needed work, voters want a well-planned sewerage system and availability of pure drinking water in the city.

On the other hand, despite Taimur's removal from the party, BNP activists and leaders are regularly attending his polls campaigning, who is contesting with polls-symbol "Elephant".

Taimur has alleged that over a hundred of his supporters have been arrested in the past few days, which has induced fear among party activists.

Asked on Taimur's aspirations for the mayoral polls, Narayanganj BNP Member Secretary ATM Kamal told The Business Standard, "Our promise is that we will first solve the problems, which Ivy failed to address in 10 years during her two terms as mayor."      

He further added saying, "Our stance on drugs and terrorism will be zero tolerance."

Ahead of the Narayanganj city corporation polls, slated on 16 January, Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) KM Nurul Huda said he is confident that a free and fair election will be held in a peaceful environment.

Asked if Shamim Osman's press briefing was in violation of the electoral code of conduct, the CEC said, "Members of the parliaments are not supposed to join city polls campaigns. However, his press briefing, although a minor violation, is not a punishable offence."

election / Narayanganj / City polls

