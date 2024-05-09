After cutting 81 trees for terminal project, BIWTA says will plant 1,620 trees

In the face of protests from environmentalists, the Bangladesh Inland Water Transport Authority (BIWTA) has promised to plant 20 trees for each of the 81 they've cut for a terminal project in Narayanganj.

BIWTA officials made the pledge during a roundtable meeting with environmentalists, chaired by Joint Director Mostafizur Rahman, on the issue this afternoon (9 May) at the organisation's Narayanganj River Port conference hall.

As per the BIWTA officials' promise, the organisation will have to plant a total of 1,620 trees in the area.

At the meeting, the environmentalists said they are not against development projects, but indiscriminate tree cutting.

Narayanganj City Corporation Urban Planner Moinul Islam said, "It is not enough to just plant new trees. Those trees also need to be taken care of regularly.

The BIWTA project's Director Ayub Ali said, "We had to cut down a total of 81 trees for this project. 20 trees will be planted for each one. We will plant fruit, forest and medicinal trees as per government instructions.

"The project will have a budget to ensure that the trees are properly cared for," he added.

Various social, cultural and environmental organisations of Narayanganj had been protesting against the felling of an old banyan tree in Mach Ghat area No-3 of Narayanganj city.