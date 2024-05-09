After cutting 81 trees for terminal project, BIWTA says will plant 1,620 trees

Bangladesh

TBS Report
09 May, 2024, 09:05 pm
Last modified: 09 May, 2024, 09:12 pm

Related News

After cutting 81 trees for terminal project, BIWTA says will plant 1,620 trees

As per the BIWTA officials’ promise, the organisation will have to plant a total of 1,620 trees in the area

TBS Report
09 May, 2024, 09:05 pm
Last modified: 09 May, 2024, 09:12 pm
Photo: TBS
Photo: TBS

In the face of protests from environmentalists, the Bangladesh Inland Water Transport Authority (BIWTA) has promised to plant 20 trees for each of the 81 they've cut for a terminal project in Narayanganj.

BIWTA officials made the pledge during a roundtable meeting with environmentalists, chaired by Joint Director Mostafizur Rahman, on the issue this afternoon (9 May) at the organisation's Narayanganj River Port conference hall.

As per the BIWTA officials' promise, the organisation will have to plant a total of 1,620 trees in the area.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

At the meeting, the environmentalists said they are not against development projects, but indiscriminate tree cutting.

Narayanganj City Corporation Urban Planner Moinul Islam said, "It is not enough to just plant new trees. Those trees also need to be taken care of regularly.

The BIWTA project's Director Ayub Ali said, "We had to cut down a total of 81 trees for this project. 20 trees will be planted for each one. We will plant fruit, forest and medicinal trees as per government instructions.

"The project will have a budget to ensure that the trees are properly cared for," he added.

Various social, cultural and environmental organisations of Narayanganj had been protesting against the felling of an old banyan tree in Mach Ghat area No-3 of Narayanganj city.

Top News

BIWTA / tree cutting / Narayanganj

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Engaging with children in reading during their early years not only instills the habit in them but also strengthens the bond between parents and children. Photo: Syed Zakir Hossain

For the love of books: How to get our children to read

1d | Pursuit
Illustration: TBS

The art of sharing personal information with colleagues

1d | Pursuit
Since 2019, BANCAT has positively impacted hundreds of patients through numerous initiatives, driven by its core mission of providing care, instilling hope, and fostering strength. Photo: Mehedi Hasan

BANCAT: One man’s mission to change cancer care in Bangladesh

1d | Panorama
Creating dialogue among structures: A conversation with award-winning architect Mahmudul Anwar Riyaad

Creating dialogue among structures: A conversation with award-winning architect Mahmudul Anwar Riyaad

2d | Habitat

More Videos from TBS

The decision to increase policy interest and dollar rate is positive: Economists

The decision to increase policy interest and dollar rate is positive: Economists

1h | Videos
From fan at the final to Real Madrid's hero

From fan at the final to Real Madrid's hero

22m | Videos
The US will not provide any weapons to Israel for the Rafah operation

The US will not provide any weapons to Israel for the Rafah operation

2h | Videos
Real Madrid never learned to yield at the ditch's edge

Real Madrid never learned to yield at the ditch's edge

5h | Videos