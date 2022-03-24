Next generation has to be better than last: Radwan Mujib

Referring to Bangladesh's drive towards the high-income status in 2041, Centre for Research and Information (CRI) Trustee Radwan Mujib Siddiq has prioritised ensuring that the next generation is equipped to face the challenges of a rapidly changing country in an increasingly complex world.

"Bangladesh has its sights firmly set on three significant milestones over the next two decades: least developed country graduation in 2026, Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) attainment in 2030, and becoming a high-income economy in 2041," said Radwan, editor-in-chief of policy-based quarterly WhiteBoard.

"Over these two decades, today's schoolchildren will gradually take over the responsibility of continuing Bangladesh's progress as a nation."

Outlining the crucial period of growth and development in the works for the next 20 years, Radwan observed it is ever more important for the stakeholders of tomorrow to have a say in the policies that are being formulated today.

WhiteBoard, the country's first policy-focused magazine, features in-depth articles, penned by globally acclaimed researchers and writers.

In the seventh instalment, the magazine explored some pressing issues such as the need for "comprehensively reforming" the country's education system.

