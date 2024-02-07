New invoicing software 'Invoiceflow' launched for SMEs

Bangladesh

TBS Report
07 February, 2024, 08:20 pm
Last modified: 07 February, 2024, 08:22 pm

Software company Corexlab Ltd has launched its new invoicing software, Invoiceflow, aiming to help businesses create professional invoices, track payments, manage expenses, and automate invoicing workflows.

Corexlab CEO Md Razu Ahammed Molla and Chairman Md Shahadat Mollah, along with other senior management and team members of the company, were present at the launching ceremony held in the capital on Wednesday.

Invoiceflow is a cloud-based invoicing and billing solution designed for small and medium-sized enterprises.

Addressing the event, Corexlab CEO said Invoiceflow would benefit SMEs by saving time and reducing errors in the invoicing process. Its user-friendly interface and robust features such as multi-currency support, recurring invoices, payment reminders, expense tracking would help streamline day-to-day operations for companies.

Chairman Shahadat Mollah said the software reflects Corexlab's commitment to developing cutting-edge business solutions using the latest technologies. 

"The launching of Invoiceflow represents a major milestone for the company as it expands its offerings to the SME sector"

Invoiceflow will be offered as a software-as-a-service [SaaS] model allowing easy access for companies both locally and globally, especially in Europe and Australia. It is also available as a mobile application for on-the-go invoicing. 

Initially, Corexlab plans to deliver the software to 2,000 customers in the first year. The company will also provide necessary training for activation of the software, and 24/7 support to clients. 

With its flexible SaaS model and mobile availability, Invoiceflow can enable businesses of all sizes to streamline their billing and payments digitally, said industry experts at the event.

With Invoiceflow's user-friendly and automated invoicing, Corexlab hopes to simplify accounting workflows for growing business enterprises in the country.

