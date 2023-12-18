'Lack of skill development main drawback of SME sectors' development’

Bangladesh

TBS Report
18 December, 2023, 02:20 pm
Last modified: 18 December, 2023, 04:57 pm

Related News

'Lack of skill development main drawback of SME sectors' development’

They also suggested simplifying the process of taking loans and eliminating the middleman.

TBS Report
18 December, 2023, 02:20 pm
Last modified: 18 December, 2023, 04:57 pm
Various incentives offered by the government did not help small entrepreneurs much to pull away from pandemic-induced devastation. Rather, they are now confronted with fresh challenges, one worse than the other. Photo: Mumit M
Various incentives offered by the government did not help small entrepreneurs much to pull away from pandemic-induced devastation. Rather, they are now confronted with fresh challenges, one worse than the other. Photo: Mumit M

Top businessmen and government policymakers consider the lack of skill development among entrepreneurs and employees of government institutions as the biggest challenge for Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs).

There is also scope for development in access to finance and market access, said experts at a seminar titled "Opportunities and Challenges in the SME Sector" organised by the Economic Reporters Forum (ERF) on Monday.

ERF President Refayet Ullah Mirdha presided over the seminar convened by ERF General Secretary Abul Kashem.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

The experts also suggested simplifying the process of taking loans and eliminating the middleman.

The vast potential of the SME sector can be utilised only by connecting entrepreneurs with the international markets. It will strengthen the country's economy by alleviating poverty through job creation, added the experts.

The chief guest of the programme, Federation of Bangladesh Chambers of Commerce and Industries (FBCCI) President Mahbubul Alam said, "There is no alternative to developing SMEs to make smart Bangladesh a reality. SMEs must be promoted for the advancement of the country. There is no time to look back, you have to think big."

He said financing is still a big problem here. Due to procedural complications, despite the presence of many funds, they are not utilised. Again there are obstacles in entering the international market. To advance the SME sector as a whole, there is a need for coordinated initiatives by the government and the private sector.

Mehmud Hossain, managing director of National Bank, said, "There are psychological problems in lending to the SME sector. A loan requires many documents. But both bankers and entrepreneurs are not interested in this. Lack of required skills is one of the reasons. Due to this lack of interest, the SME sector is lagging behind."

He said Bangladesh Bank has set a target for banks so that 24% of total loans are provided to the SME sector, but achieving that is challenging.

SMEs mostly repay loans without any default, if more loans can be given to this sector, SMEs will flourish, he added.

Sameer Sattar, president of the Dhaka Chamber of Commerce and Industry (DCCI), said, political will is needed for the advancement of SMEs. Access to finance should be made easier, documentation should be simplified and funding from Credit Guarantee Scheme should be increased. If SMEs do not progress, the country will not progress, he added.

Medium Enterprises should be weeded out from SMEs, or the little ones will be deprived. Incentives should be given in cooperation with small industries and LC margin should be kept lower, he added.

Training should be given to SMEs to enter the international market, said Sameer Sattar.

Masudur Rahman, chairman of SME Foundation, said the SME sector is lagging behind the competitor countries. There is a shortage of funding, and interest rates are high. In every case, the SME sector is facing obstacles.

Market access should be facilitated to unearth the potential of the SME sector, he added.

Economy / Top News

SME / skill development / loan

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

2019 Honda CR-V Turbo: Unleashing the power of practicality

2019 Honda CR-V Turbo: Unleashing the power of practicality

3h | Wheels
Ranging from chokers to sitahars, studs to jhumkas, the new collection of Jarwa House exudes a blend of royalty and elegance. Photo: Courtesy

Jarwa House's grand wedding affair: Celebration of legacy and luxury

7h | Mode
So far, around 60 to 70 people from all over Bangladesh have donated hair. Among them are students, employees and entrepreneurs. Photos: Courtesy

Want to donate hair to cancer patients?

10h | Panorama
It’s difficult to measure how much impact boycotts have had on companies so far but at least one Zara store was forced to close temporarily. Photo: Collected

Brands are also mired in the Gaza conflict

10h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

There will be no big shock in withdrawing the floor price

There will be no big shock in withdrawing the floor price

37m | TBS Stories
Karotoa Green Spinning Mills with latest technology is being launched

Karotoa Green Spinning Mills with latest technology is being launched

3h | TBS Stories
“The board of Bangladesh Bank needs reform”- DR Biru Paksha Paul

“The board of Bangladesh Bank needs reform”- DR Biru Paksha Paul

4h | TBS Programs
Bangladesh Juniors won the Asia Cup with a perfect record

Bangladesh Juniors won the Asia Cup with a perfect record

22h | TBS SPORTS