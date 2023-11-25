Lack of infrastructure hinders progress of SME’s: Entrepreneurs 

Small to Medium Enterprises(SME) face several challenges such as inadequate access to financing, a lack of digital engagement and infrastructure, limited technology transfers and skill and capacity development, says GBL limited managing director Md Saifur Rahman.

He spoke at the keynote presentation during a seminar titled "Technology for Smart SMEs", organised by the Dhaka Chamber of Commerce & Industry(DCCI) today (25 November).

DCCI President Md Sameer Sattar said, "Despite having a 25% share of the GDP, SMEs are facing core challenges in terms of access to finance, connecting supply chains, skill diversity, and limited advanced technology that is holding back their desired growth."

He added, "Since SMEs are working in the backward linkage of large businesses , they are also affected with the challenges faced by large businesses like product standards, global competition, and compliance and other external factors.

"Sourcing expensive hardware and software as well as their installation along with limited awareness of smart technology are also core concerns."

Shahadat Khan, CEO of Tally Khata also added his remarks, "India set up a ministry for SMEs in 1999, but Bangladesh could not create its own yet. There is no proper data on SMEs, so we can't work properly," Tally Khata CEO Shahadat Khan said.

He urged the government to start a registration process across the country to bring all SMEs under a single umbrella.

Another entrepreneur, the proprietor of Suraiya Fashions, Suraiya Alam said that they don't get enough support from current government agencies. She felt that a separate ministry would help them more to facilitate business and the sector.

Md Shamsul Arefin, Secretary of the Information and Communication Technology Division graced the occasion as the Chief Guest, Md Abul Kalam Azad, Former Principal Coordinator (SDGs) and Former Principal Secretary, Prime Minister's Office, joined the event as the Special Guest, and Md. Mahbubor Rahman, Chairman, Bangladesh Small and Cottage Industries Corporation (BSCIC) was present as the Guest of Honour.