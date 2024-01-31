BRAC Bank honours its SME business heroes of 2023

Photo: Courtesy

BRAC Bank has honoured its top business performers of SME Banking for their outstanding business performance in 2023.

The bank organised a recognition ceremony styled "SME Champions' Meet 2023" in Dhaka on January 25, 2024, to acknowledge and celebrate the tremendous success of the frontline warriors who contributed significantly to the bank's business growth.

Selim RF Hussain, managing director and CEO of BRAC Bank, along with senior management officials, handed over awards to the top-performing co-workers whose endeavours played a significant role in the bank's remarkable business growth in 2023.

Syed Abdul Momen, deputy managing director Head of the SME Banking Division of BRAC Bank, and leaders of SME attended the ceremony.

BRAC bank has over 3,000 dedicated relationship officers nationwide to generate SME business. These field-level officials ensure easy access to credit for SMEs, visit the customers, maintain strong relationships, and ensuring consistency in SME business growth. Their dedication and hard work put SMEs in a position to contribute more than 50% of the bank's asset portfolio, unprecedented in Bangladesh's banking industry.

While applauding the top performers of SME Banking, Selim RF Hussain said, "Our field-level colleagues are our heroes who took SME to this level of phenomenal growth. They and our vibrant culture within the organisation drive the business to the pinnacle. We are immensely proud of our SME colleagues for the commitment and hard work they put together for the bank."

"In this digital age, we will equip and empower our colleagues with technology to help them adopt innovative ways to achieve more milestones and break new ground in SME frontiers. We will continue to focus on SME Banking, which will be instrumental to achieving our goal of doubling our business," he added.