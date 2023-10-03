Nepal parliamentary delegation meets Speaker Shirin Sharmin

Bangladesh

UNB
03 October, 2023, 07:55 pm
Last modified: 03 October, 2023, 07:59 pm

Related News

Nepal parliamentary delegation meets Speaker Shirin Sharmin

If the two countries jointly develop a tourism package with the world's longest beach, Cox’s Bazar, in Bangladesh and Mount Everest in Nepal, both countries can benefit, said Speaker Shirin Sharmin.

UNB
03 October, 2023, 07:55 pm
Last modified: 03 October, 2023, 07:59 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

A visiting Nepalese Parliamentary delegation paid a courtesy call on Speaker of Bangladesh Parliament Dr Shirin Sharmin Chaudhury on Tuesday at the latter's office in the city.

Nepalese MP Dr Arzu Rana led the visiting team during the meeting, said a press release.

In the meeting, different issues including trade and business, climate change, global challenges, agriculture, women empowerment, culture and impressive development of Bangladesh came up for discussion.

Speaker Dr Chaudhury said the Bangladesh-Nepal Parliamentary Friendship Group can work on different areas including mitigating the impacts of climate change, hydropower generation, prevention of child marriage, prevention of gender violence through the exchange of mutual experiences.

If the two countries jointly develop a tourism package with the world's longest beach, Cox's Bazar, in Bangladesh and Mount Everest in Nepal, both countries can benefit, she said.

The Speaker said Nepal has been a true friend of Bangladesh since the independence of the country and a strong bilateral relation prevails between the two countries.

The Speaker focused on the development of Bangladesh and successes attained Bangladesh in different fields under the bold leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

Dr Arzu said she is very impressed visiting the Bangladesh National Parliament describing it as very charming. The main building of parliament and its library are truly unparalleled, she added.

The Nepalese MP said the development of Bangladesh is really commendable among the Southeast Asian countries.

She hoped that the cooperation between the two countries will continue for the sake of mutual interests.

Other Nepalese parliamentary delegation members were Anisha Nepali, Binita Kathayat, Surya Kumari Shrestha, Rupa Chowdhury, Prakash Pantha,  Sharda Devi Bhatta and Shigha Bahadur Bishwakarma.

Besides, Nepalese ambassador to Bangladesh Ghanshyam Bhandari and high officials of Bangladesh Parliament were present.

Top News

Nepal-Bangladesh

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The modern yet minimalistic decor trend beautifully marries the sleekness of contemporary design with the simplicity and functionality of minimalism. Photo: Collected

Modern yet minimalistic decor trends for home and interior design

6h | Habitat
The graveyard is designed as not just a storeroom for dead bodies, rather a green space, that would serve both the deceased and the living beings. Photo: Mike Kelley

Azimpur Graveyard: Landscaping for the deceased and the living

6h | Habitat
In this age of modernity, the mailbox is not very important; emptiness and neglect are their destiny. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

The red mailboxes in DU are feeling blue

12h | Features
The Dassler brothers before the fallout. Rudolf (left) and Adi (right). At the center is track and field athlete Josef Waitzer who helped the brothers make Dassler shoes in the beginning. Photo credit: Adi &amp; Käthe Dassler Memorial Foundation

Adidas and Puma: How a sibling rivalry gave rise to two giants of the sports world

1d | Features

More Videos from TBS

World Bank lowers Bangladesh's economic growth projection to 5.6%

World Bank lowers Bangladesh's economic growth projection to 5.6%

2h | TBS Economy
The IMF fears that the suffering of the people will increase

The IMF fears that the suffering of the people will increase

2h | TBS World
Japan's Takeda Pharmaceuticals recommends the use of dengue vaccine by the World Health Organization

Japan's Takeda Pharmaceuticals recommends the use of dengue vaccine by the World Health Organization

1h | TBS Science
Is Daraz buying out Paperfly?

Is Daraz buying out Paperfly?

4h | Corporate Talks