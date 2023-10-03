Nepal parliamentary delegation meets Speaker Shirin Sharmin

A visiting Nepalese Parliamentary delegation paid a courtesy call on Speaker of Bangladesh Parliament Dr Shirin Sharmin Chaudhury on Tuesday at the latter's office in the city.

Nepalese MP Dr Arzu Rana led the visiting team during the meeting, said a press release.

In the meeting, different issues including trade and business, climate change, global challenges, agriculture, women empowerment, culture and impressive development of Bangladesh came up for discussion.

Speaker Dr Chaudhury said the Bangladesh-Nepal Parliamentary Friendship Group can work on different areas including mitigating the impacts of climate change, hydropower generation, prevention of child marriage, prevention of gender violence through the exchange of mutual experiences.

If the two countries jointly develop a tourism package with the world's longest beach, Cox's Bazar, in Bangladesh and Mount Everest in Nepal, both countries can benefit, she said.

The Speaker said Nepal has been a true friend of Bangladesh since the independence of the country and a strong bilateral relation prevails between the two countries.

The Speaker focused on the development of Bangladesh and successes attained Bangladesh in different fields under the bold leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

Dr Arzu said she is very impressed visiting the Bangladesh National Parliament describing it as very charming. The main building of parliament and its library are truly unparalleled, she added.

The Nepalese MP said the development of Bangladesh is really commendable among the Southeast Asian countries.

She hoped that the cooperation between the two countries will continue for the sake of mutual interests.

Other Nepalese parliamentary delegation members were Anisha Nepali, Binita Kathayat, Surya Kumari Shrestha, Rupa Chowdhury, Prakash Pantha, Sharda Devi Bhatta and Shigha Bahadur Bishwakarma.

Besides, Nepalese ambassador to Bangladesh Ghanshyam Bhandari and high officials of Bangladesh Parliament were present.