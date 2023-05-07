Bangladesh, Nepal seek Indian transmission lines for power trade

Bangladesh

TBS Report
07 May, 2023, 11:40 am
Last modified: 07 May, 2023, 12:30 pm

Related News

Bangladesh, Nepal seek Indian transmission lines for power trade

TBS Report
07 May, 2023, 11:40 am
Last modified: 07 May, 2023, 12:30 pm
Sheep graze beneath a row of electricity pylons near Ellesmere Port, Britain, October 11, 2021. REUTERS/Phil Noble/File Photo
Sheep graze beneath a row of electricity pylons near Ellesmere Port, Britain, October 11, 2021. REUTERS/Phil Noble/File Photo

Nepal and Bangladesh will discuss jointly using Indian transmission lines for power trade between the two countries, a senior official of Nepal's energy ministry said on Saturday (6 May).

The two sides will hold talks in Dhaka on 15-16 May during their Joint Working Group and Joint Steering Committee meetings to explore trilateral cooperation with India, reports The Kathmandu Post.

"One of the items on the agenda of these meetings is how to take India on board to use existing transmission lines and a dedicated transmission line through the Indian territory to enable electricity trade between the two countries," said Madhu Bhetuwal, spokesperson at Nepal's Ministry of Energy, Water Resources and Irrigation.

Nepal can only sell electricity to Bangladesh through India due to the absence of a direct geographical connection between Nepal and Bangladesh.

"As India has started a green grids initiative—One Sun One World One Grid—to introduce a transnational electricity grid that supplies power and has a neighbourhood first policy, forging connectivity between Nepal and Bangladesh will help India's own initiative," the official said.

Another topic for discussion will be the sale of Nepal's 40 MW-50 MW of electricity to Bangladesh through the existing transmission line in India.

The discussions will also include the development of the 683 MW Sunkoshi 3 hydropower project which the two countries had agreed to develop through a joint venture investment during the fourth meeting of the working group and a joint steering committee held in late August.

"We have not yet consulted with Bangladesh about the possible involvement of India in this project. But that will ease transmission of power to Bangladesh," Bhetuwall added.

Top News

Nepal-Bangladesh / cross-border power trade / Electricity Transmission

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Colours of Summer: Staples for the season

Colours of Summer: Staples for the season

2h | Mode
Photo: Collected

The complex alliances shaping Sudan's conflict

1d | Panorama
Avenue of the baobabs near Morondava, Madagascar. Photo: Pat Hooper, Wikimedia Commons.

Tree of life: The journey of baobab from Africa to Bangladesh

1d | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

Supply Chain Optimisation: The key to success in today's business landscape

2d | Thoughts

More Videos from TBS

Wagner chief gives pullout threat to Kremlin

Wagner chief gives pullout threat to Kremlin

16h | TBS World
A Tribute Concert For The Legends

A Tribute Concert For The Legends

19h | TBS Entertainment
Boro rice production has decreased due to disease

Boro rice production has decreased due to disease

21h | TBS Stories
Tell of an opportunistic investment in closed end mutual funds

Tell of an opportunistic investment in closed end mutual funds

1d | TBS Markets

Most Read

1
Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Teen who went viral for going to Malaysia in container drowns

2
Salman Muqtadir and his fiancé. Photo: Collected
Splash

Salman Muqtadir gets married

3
Bushra Afreen becomes first chief heat officer in Bangladesh
Bangladesh

Bushra Afreen becomes first chief heat officer in Bangladesh

4
Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Bangladesh becomes first country to get Saudi Arabia's e-visa facilities

5
Photo: Financial Times
Panorama

A change in global order: China and US at odds

6
Computer scientist Geoffrey Hinton, who studies neural networks used in artificial intelligence applications, poses at Google&#039;s Mountain View, Calif., headquarters in 2015. (AP Photo/Noah Berger)
Tech

'Godfather of AI' quits Google with regrets and fears about his life's work