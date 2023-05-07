Bangladesh, Nepal seek Indian transmission lines for power trade

Nepal and Bangladesh will discuss jointly using Indian transmission lines for power trade between the two countries, a senior official of Nepal's energy ministry said on Saturday (6 May).

The two sides will hold talks in Dhaka on 15-16 May during their Joint Working Group and Joint Steering Committee meetings to explore trilateral cooperation with India, reports The Kathmandu Post.

"One of the items on the agenda of these meetings is how to take India on board to use existing transmission lines and a dedicated transmission line through the Indian territory to enable electricity trade between the two countries," said Madhu Bhetuwal, spokesperson at Nepal's Ministry of Energy, Water Resources and Irrigation.

Nepal can only sell electricity to Bangladesh through India due to the absence of a direct geographical connection between Nepal and Bangladesh.

"As India has started a green grids initiative—One Sun One World One Grid—to introduce a transnational electricity grid that supplies power and has a neighbourhood first policy, forging connectivity between Nepal and Bangladesh will help India's own initiative," the official said.

Another topic for discussion will be the sale of Nepal's 40 MW-50 MW of electricity to Bangladesh through the existing transmission line in India.

The discussions will also include the development of the 683 MW Sunkoshi 3 hydropower project which the two countries had agreed to develop through a joint venture investment during the fourth meeting of the working group and a joint steering committee held in late August.

"We have not yet consulted with Bangladesh about the possible involvement of India in this project. But that will ease transmission of power to Bangladesh," Bhetuwall added.