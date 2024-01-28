Book on Nepal-Bangladesh friendship launched at Nepal Embassy in Dhaka

The prize distribution and launching of the book titled "From Himalayas to Bay of Bengal: Chronicles of Nepal-Bangladesh Friendship" was held at the Embassy of Nepal in Dhaka on Saturday.

The programme jointly organised by the Embassy of Nepal and Bangladesh-Nepal Friendship Society (BNFS) was organised to facilitate the winners of the essay writing 2023.

The book is a compilation of twenty outstanding essays exploring diverse aspects of Nepal-Bangladesh relations, selected from the 'Essay Writing Competition' held in October-November 2023.

The competition was a collaborative effort of the Embassy of Nepal in Dhaka and the BNFS aimed at promoting socio-cultural linkages between Bangladesh and Nepal through academic and intellectual discourses among university students in Bangladesh.