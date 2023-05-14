Nepal-Bangladesh JSC meeting begins 15 May to facilitate cross-border hydropower trade  

Energy

TBS Report
14 May, 2023, 10:15 pm
Last modified: 14 May, 2023, 10:21 pm

Related News

Nepal-Bangladesh JSC meeting begins 15 May to facilitate cross-border hydropower trade  

TBS Report
14 May, 2023, 10:15 pm
Last modified: 14 May, 2023, 10:21 pm
Nepal-Bangladesh JSC meeting begins 15 May to facilitate cross-border hydropower trade  

Nepal Bangladesh power and energy related joint steering committee's (JSC) 5th meeting is slated for Tuesday (15 May) to facilitate cross-border hydropower trade among the parties.

The meeting will discuss several issues including forming a joint venture company to implement Sunkoshi 683 MW Hydropower Project in Sindhuli and Sindhupalchowk districts of Nepal, process to start 50 MW hydropower through existing Baharampur - Bheramara power transmission line, said sources at Power Division.

The meeting will also discuss relevant issues to sign a tripartite power purchase agreement with India, Nepal and Bangladesh to import another 500MW power import from a hydro-plant which would be implemented by Indian GMR Group, added that sources.

Bangladesh plans to import 500 MW electricity by 2026 from the 900MW Upper Karnali hydropower project which will be developed by India's GMR Group.

Meanwhile, on the occasion of the Nepal foreign Affairs Minister Narayan Prakash Saud's visit to Bangladesh, Embassy of Nepal Dhaka organised an event on "Realising Energy Cooperation between Nepal and Bangladesh" on May 13.

Addressing the event, Narayan Prakash Saud gave the immense hydropower potential and Bangladesh growing energy needs and emphasised how energy cooperating could be a win-win partnership between the two countries.

Speaking as special guest Salman Fazlur Rahman, advisor to the Bangladesh's Prime Minister on Private industry and investment underscored the opportunity in power sector cooperation and stated how partnership between Nepal and Bangladesh could meet the latter's increasing energy demands and promote green and sustainable development.

Among others Nepal's Energy Secretary Dinesh Dumar Ghimire, Power Division Secretary of Bangladesh Md Habibur Rahman, Power Cell Director General Mohammad Hossain were present at the program.

Ambassador Ghanshyam Bhandari gave the welcome address while deputy chief of Mission Lalita Silwal moderated the event.

Top News

hydropower / Nepal-Bangladesh

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Courtesy

Shred with style: Finding the best skateboards in Dhaka

11h | Brands
Photo: Brac/Sarkar Pratik

Anima Rani Sarkar fought two cyclones. Now she has to brace for the third one

1d | Features
Photo: Courtesy

3 heartwarming Mother's Day gifts to brighten her day

1d | Brands
A boy rides past a paramilitary check post, that was set afire by the supporters of Pakistan&#039;s former Prime Minister Imran Khan, during a protest against his arrest, in Karachi, Pakistan 9 May, 2023. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY

Pakistan faces another lost decade as the army takes on Khan

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

A Mother's Day event - 'Bond over Art'

A Mother's Day event - 'Bond over Art'

4h | TBS Today
Polls on future with or without Erdogan

Polls on future with or without Erdogan

3h | TBS World
Is the 'Big One' now the 'Big Three' of the ICC?

Is the 'Big One' now the 'Big Three' of the ICC?

11h | TBS SPORTS
Why can't the government dismiss Salahuddin?

Why can't the government dismiss Salahuddin?

11h | TBS SPORTS

Most Read

1
bKash posts Tk35.85 crore net profit in first quarter
Economy

bKash posts Tk35.85 crore net profit in first quarter

2
Grameen UNIQLO announces closure of its business in Bangladesh
Industry

Grameen UNIQLO announces closure of its business in Bangladesh

3
Photo: Salahuddin Ahmed
Bangladesh

Dhaka to have 15 makeshift cattle markets for Eid-ul-Azha

4
Sher-e-Bangla Agricultural University’s researchers have recently developed canned ‘shorshe ilish’, which will be available in the market at an affordable price. (From left) Asst. Professor Masud Rana, entrepreneur Abed Ahsan Sagar and Professor Dr Kazi Ahsan Habib holding canned hilsha. Photo: Courtesy
Panorama

Hilsa in a can: Year-round supply of our favourite fish now a reality

5
Representational image. Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Cyclone Mocha could turn into a super cyclone

6
Photo: ACC
Sports

Pakistan will not travel to India for World Cup, declares PCB chairman