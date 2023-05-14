Nepal-Bangladesh JSC meeting begins 15 May to facilitate cross-border hydropower trade  

Nepal Bangladesh power and energy related joint steering committee's (JSC) 5th meeting is slated for Tuesday (15 May) to facilitate cross-border hydropower trade among the parties.

The meeting will discuss several issues including forming a joint venture company to implement Sunkoshi 683 MW Hydropower Project in Sindhuli and Sindhupalchowk districts of Nepal, process to start 50 MW hydropower through existing Baharampur - Bheramara power transmission line, said sources at Power Division.

The meeting will also discuss relevant issues to sign a tripartite power purchase agreement with India, Nepal and Bangladesh to import another 500MW power import from a hydro-plant which would be implemented by Indian GMR Group, added that sources.

Bangladesh plans to import 500 MW electricity by 2026 from the 900MW Upper Karnali hydropower project which will be developed by India's GMR Group.

Meanwhile, on the occasion of the Nepal foreign Affairs Minister Narayan Prakash Saud's visit to Bangladesh, Embassy of Nepal Dhaka organised an event on "Realising Energy Cooperation between Nepal and Bangladesh" on May 13.

Addressing the event, Narayan Prakash Saud gave the immense hydropower potential and Bangladesh growing energy needs and emphasised how energy cooperating could be a win-win partnership between the two countries.

Speaking as special guest Salman Fazlur Rahman, advisor to the Bangladesh's Prime Minister on Private industry and investment underscored the opportunity in power sector cooperation and stated how partnership between Nepal and Bangladesh could meet the latter's increasing energy demands and promote green and sustainable development.

Among others Nepal's Energy Secretary Dinesh Dumar Ghimire, Power Division Secretary of Bangladesh Md Habibur Rahman, Power Cell Director General Mohammad Hossain were present at the program.

Ambassador Ghanshyam Bhandari gave the welcome address while deputy chief of Mission Lalita Silwal moderated the event.