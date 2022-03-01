Necrophilia: CMCH morgue guard placed on 3-day remand 

A Chattogram court has granted three-day remand to the Chattogram Medical College Hospital morgue guard who was arrested on charges of necrophilia.

Chattogram's Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Muhammad Abdul Halim passed the order today.

Md Shahnewaz Khaled, CID's senior superintendent of police in Chattogram, told The Business Standard that CID produced the accused before the court with a remand petition on Monday.

The court granted the remand after hearing the petition Tuesday, he added.

CMCH morgue guard Mohammad Selim, 48, of Laksham upazila in Cumilla, was arrested Monday for his sexual act with dead bodies of a women and a child at the CMCH morgue.

CID Sub-Inspector Krishna Komol Bhowmik filed a case against Selim at Panchlaish Police Station under Section 377/109 of the Penal Code on the basis of specific evidence.

According to police, CID started an investigation after finding the same man's sperm in vaginal swabs collected during autopsies of the two female corpses kept in CMCH morgue in February and May last year. During primary interrogation, Selim confessed to having sex with two female corpses.