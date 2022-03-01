Necrophilia: CMCH morgue guard placed on 3-day remand 

Bangladesh

TBS Report
01 March, 2022, 08:20 pm
Last modified: 01 March, 2022, 08:27 pm

Related News

Necrophilia: CMCH morgue guard placed on 3-day remand 

TBS Report
01 March, 2022, 08:20 pm
Last modified: 01 March, 2022, 08:27 pm
Necrophilia: CMCH morgue guard placed on 3-day remand 

A Chattogram court has granted three-day remand to the Chattogram Medical College Hospital morgue guard who was arrested on charges of necrophilia.

Chattogram's Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Muhammad Abdul Halim passed the order today.

Md Shahnewaz Khaled, CID's senior superintendent of police in Chattogram, told The Business Standard that CID produced the accused before the court with a remand petition on Monday.

The court granted the remand after hearing the petition Tuesday, he added.

CMCH morgue guard Mohammad Selim, 48, of Laksham upazila in Cumilla, was arrested Monday for his sexual act with dead bodies of a women and a child at the CMCH morgue.

CID Sub-Inspector Krishna Komol Bhowmik filed a case against Selim at Panchlaish Police Station under Section 377/109 of the Penal Code on the basis of specific evidence.

According to police, CID started an investigation after finding the same man's sperm in vaginal swabs collected during autopsies of the two female corpses kept in CMCH morgue in February and May last year. During primary interrogation, Selim confessed to having sex with two female corpses.

Top News

Necrophilia / Remand / CMCH

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Illustration: TBS

How to reduce the carbon footprint of your home

8h | Habitat
Illustration: Collected

Back to the Cold War?

9h | Analysis
Unlike the million or so Syrians and others who came in 2015-16, this year’s tired, poor and huddled masses will be able to walk, drive or ride across the borders legally. Photo: Reuters

Putin’s refugees will make or break Europe

1d | Panorama
Landlords specifically impose more rules and regulations on bachelors than families. Photo: Noor A Alam

Curfews, roof bans and guest control: The life of unmarried tenants in Dhaka city

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Disney, Warner Bros, Sony pausing film releases in Russia over Ukraine invasion

Disney, Warner Bros, Sony pausing film releases in Russia over Ukraine invasion

2h | Videos
Insurance companies in crisis

Insurance companies in crisis

2h | Videos
40 mile-long Russian military convoy headed towards Kyiv

40 mile-long Russian military convoy headed towards Kyiv

2h | Videos
Man's first artwork to be sent to the Moon

Man's first artwork to be sent to the Moon

2h | Videos

Most Read

1
Russian foreign ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharov
World+Biz

Finland or Sweden joining Nato would spark Russian response: Russia warns

2
Tk60k per month – PM to announce universal pension plan Saturday
Economy

Tk60k per month – PM to announce universal pension plan Saturday

3
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy speaks during the annual Munich Security Conference, in Munich, Germany February 19, 2022. Photo :Reuters
World+Biz

Ukraine 'left alone' to fight Russia: President Zelenskyy

4
THREE: A Truly Enviable Address
Corporates

THREE: A Truly Enviable Address

5
Fire at Nilkhet book market doused
Bangladesh

Fire at Nilkhet book market doused

6
SWIFT off? Not so easy
Analysis

SWIFT off? Not so easy