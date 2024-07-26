Six, including journalist Sayed, put on remand in metro rail station vandalism case

A Dhaka court has placed six people including a journalist on a five-day remand each in a case lodged for vandalising Kazipara Metro Rail Station in the capital's Mirpur.

The six remanded accused are journalist Hafiz Al Asad alias Sayed Khan, Sanaul Haque Niru, Alamgir, Mohiuddin Ahmed Bhuiyan alias Nayeem, Abdul Aziz Sultan and Mayeen.

Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Arobia Khanam passed the order as police produced the accused before the court and pleaded to place them on a 10-day remand each.

According to the case documents, a mob of five to six thousand people ransacked Kazipara Metro Rail Station from 4pm to 7:30pm on 19 July. They plundered expensive equipment and broke all the glasses, screens, and ticket vending machines, among other things.

The investigation officer in his remand plea said the station suffered a loss of around Tk100 crore by the vandals and the arrestees took part in the anarchy as per their conspiracy to destabilise and ultimately topple the government.