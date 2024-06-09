MP Azim murder: Jhenidah AL leader Babu placed on 7-day remand

A Dhaka court today (9 June) placed Jhenaidah district Awami League leader Qazi Kamal Ahmed Babu on seven-day remand in a case filed over murder of Awami League lawmaker of Jenaidah-4 Anwarul Azim Anar.

Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Mehedi Hasan passed the order as police produced the accused before the court with a 10-day remand plea.

Babu was arrested from Jhenaidah recently by detective branch (DB) and was brought to capital on 6 June.

Earlier, three other accused - Tanvir Bhuiyan, Shimul Bhuiyan and Celesty Rahman - were placed on remand twice in the case.

On 23 May, another court set 4 July for submitting probe report in the case.

Victim's daughter Mumtarin Ferdous Dorin filed the case on 22 May with capital's Sher-e-Bangla Nagar Police Station.



Anwarul, a three-time MP and also president of Kaliganj upazila unit Awami League, went to India on 12 May on a personal visit to receive treatment. He went missing on 13 May after going out of the flat he was residing in Kolkata's Borah Nagar area.



According to the Kolkata police sources, Anwarul was taken to a flat in New Town in Kolkata, where he believed to be strangled to death and his body was cut into pieces.

