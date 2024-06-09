MP Azim murder: Jhenidah AL leader Babu placed on 7-day remand

Bangladesh

TBS Report
09 June, 2024, 05:10 pm
Last modified: 09 June, 2024, 05:20 pm

Related News

MP Azim murder: Jhenidah AL leader Babu placed on 7-day remand

TBS Report
09 June, 2024, 05:10 pm
Last modified: 09 June, 2024, 05:20 pm
File photo of the Dhaka Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Court. Photo: BSS
File photo of the Dhaka Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Court. Photo: BSS

A Dhaka court today (9 June) placed Jhenaidah district Awami League leader Qazi Kamal Ahmed Babu on seven-day remand in a case filed over murder of Awami League lawmaker of Jenaidah-4 Anwarul Azim Anar.

Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Mehedi Hasan passed the order as police produced the accused before the court with a 10-day remand plea.

Babu was arrested from Jhenaidah recently by detective branch (DB) and was brought to capital on 6 June.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Earlier, three other accused - Tanvir Bhuiyan, Shimul Bhuiyan and Celesty Rahman - were placed on remand twice in the case.

On 23 May, another court set 4 July for submitting probe report in the case.

Victim's daughter Mumtarin Ferdous Dorin filed the case on 22 May with capital's Sher-e-Bangla Nagar Police Station. 
 
Anwarul, a three-time MP and also president of Kaliganj upazila unit Awami League, went to India on 12 May on a personal visit to receive treatment. He went missing on 13 May after going out of the flat he was residing in Kolkata's Borah Nagar area.  
 
According to the Kolkata police sources, Anwarul was taken to a flat in New Town in Kolkata, where he believed to be strangled to death and his body was cut into pieces.
 

Top News / Court

Remand / MP Azim Murder / Bangladesh

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photos: Jackie Kabir

In the land of the pharaohs

1h | Explorer
For a pickup truck, the Hunter demands attention, especially in this striking ‘Electric Blue’ shade. PHOTO: Akif Hamid

2024 Changan Hunter: Setting new standards for pickup trucks

3h | Wheels
A Palestinian flag flies as the ruins of houses, which were destroyed by Israeli air strikes during the Israeli-Palestinian fighting, are seen, in Gaza Strip, May 25, 2021. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

The financial destruction of Palestine

6h | Panorama
Fresh mangoes prior to preserving. Photo: Asif Zapata

Want to enjoy fresh mangoes all year round? Here’s how!

1h | Features

More Videos from TBS

Altercation leading to constable Kawsar mercilessly shooting at Monirul

Altercation leading to constable Kawsar mercilessly shooting at Monirul

1h | Videos
A policeman was shot dead by his colleague in the capital

A policeman was shot dead by his colleague in the capital

2h | Videos
Are all the government's developmental projects successful?

Are all the government's developmental projects successful?

3h | Videos
People in the US can't pay service bills

People in the US can't pay service bills

4h | Videos