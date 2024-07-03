Bogura prison break: 4 death row convicts sent on 2-day remand

All four inmates were taken back to jail following a hearing

Police arrest four death row convicts on 26 June 2024, a day after they escaped from Bogura Central Jail. Photo: BSS
Police arrest four death row convicts on 26 June 2024, a day after they escaped from Bogura Central Jail. Photo: BSS

Four death row convicts who were arrested on 26 June shortly after they escaped from the Bogura Central Jail the previous night have been sent on a two-day remand. 

Bogura Senior Judicial Magistrate Momin Hasan approved their remand application today (3 July). 

"After escaping from Bogura Jail on the night of 25 June, the four death-row inmates were arrested and presented in court today for the remand hearing," said Sujon Mia, superintendent (in charge) of the Bogura Sadar police outpost. 

Sujon is also the investigating officer of the jailbreak case. 

Earlier, the police requested a seven-day remand for each of the four inmates, but the court approved a two-day remand instead. 

Following the hearing, they were taken back to the jail. 

On 26 June, Faridur Rahman Rubel, the newly transferred jailer of Bogura Jail, filed a case against the four escaped inmates after the jailbreak.

How 4 death row inmates escaped prison

The arrested escapees are Nazrul Islam alias Majnu, 60, Amir Hamza alias Amir Hossain, 41, Zakaria, 34, and Farid Sheikh, 30. 

Superintendent of Police Sudip Kumar Chakraborty provided a detailed account of the escape at a press conference.

How 4 death row inmates escaped prison

After breaking through the ceiling on 25 June night, the inmates encountered an open space in front of their condemned cell. They navigated through the open space and had to pass through another iron cage-like barrier, and then they were faced with the high boundary wall of the prison. 

Using bed sheets, towels, and lungis tied together to form a rope, they scaled the wall and escaped around 3:05am.

After scaling the wall, the inmates headed toward the Korotoa riverbank, planning to use it as their escape route. However, they were spotted and recaptured within an hour.

The news of the escape quickly spread, prompting a city-wide alert. The police set up vigilante patrols, and around 4.15am on 26 June, locals caught the escapees near the fish market in Chelopara, about half a kilometre from the prison. They were handed over to the police immediately.

"Around 3am, the four inmates made a hole in the ceiling and escaped. They used bed sheets to climb over the wall. Multiple police teams started searching the city at 3.55am after receiving the news. By 4am, all four were arrested from Chelopara market in the city," said SP Sudip Kumar Chakraborty.

