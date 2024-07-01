Rape on moving train: Four accused placed on two-day remand

A Chattogram court has placed four accused on a two-day remand for interrogation in a case filed over the rape of a 19-year-old girl on a moving train.

Chattogram Judicial Magistrate Nurul Harun passed the order today (1 July) after hearing a remand plea filed by the police.

The accused are Md Jamal (27), Md Sharif (28), Mohammad Abdur Rob, 28, and Md Rashed (27). All of them are employees of catering company SA Corporation.

Chattogram Railway Police Station Officer-in-Charge SM Shahidul Islam said police produced the accused in the court with a 5-day remand plea. The court granted two-day remand for them.

Earlier on 26 June, a 19-year-old girl was allegedly raped by the staff of the catering company on the Chattogram-bound Udayan Express.

The victim, who hails from Bandarban, used to live with her relatives in Bhairab.

According to police, the victim boarded the Udayan Express at Bhairab at 10:00pm on Tuesday, intending to travel to her home in Chattogram. The incident occurred while she was in the dining coach.

The accused raped her while the train was passing through the Laksam area.