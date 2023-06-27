National Eidgah ready to hold Eid Jamaat even in case of heavy rain: Taposh

Extensive preparations are underway to hold the main Eid Jamaat at the National Eidgah Maidan with nearly all arrangements already completed, said Dhaka South City Corporation Mayor, Barrister Sheikh Fazle Noor Taposh on Tuesday.

He said this while talking to reporters after inspecting the overall preparations for organising the main Eid-ul-Azha congregation at the National Eidgah Maidan.

Expressing concerns about possible adverse weather conditions during the upcoming Eid-ul-Azha, Taposh said, "Today's visit aims to ensure that there are no issues. Despite the rainfall, prayers will take place here. We have been in contact with the Meteorological Department, there may be rainfall and storms on the day of Eid. However, we have made necessary arrangements to enable people to perform the congregation successfully, even in the case of heavy rain or storms."

He urged the people of Dhaka to complete their Qurbani activities within two days for humanitarian reasons and said, "I urge everyone to complete their Qurbani within two days-on the day of Eid and the following day. This is a humble request. In previous years, we have observed many sacrifices taking place even on the third day. It becomes challenging for us as our workers are involved in all the activities. Hence, I kindly request everyone to follow this guideline."

Regarding the disposal of waste from sacrificial animals, he assured that all necessary measures have been taken.

He said, "We have made extensive preparations for the waste management of sacrificial animals. Waste removal operations will commence at 2pm on the day of Eid and will be monitored through a central control room. Last year, we successfully cleared the waste within 24 hours, and this time we are fully prepared as well. Over 350 vehicles will be utilised, and approximately 10,000 personnel will be deployed in the field."