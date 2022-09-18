Myanmar envoy summoned for 4th time to lodge Dhaka’s protest

UNB
18 September, 2022, 12:30 pm
Last modified: 18 September, 2022, 01:37 pm

Photo: UNB
Photo: UNB

Bangladesh on Sunday summoned Myanmar Ambassador to Bangladesh Aung Kyaw Moe for the fourth time and lodged a strong protest over the recent incidents along the Bangladesh-Myanmar border.

The Ambassador was summoned at the office of Md Najmul Huda, the Director General (South East Asia wing) of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to lodge the protest, said a MoFA source.   

Earlier, Dhaka reiterated its "deep concern" over the recent incidents of Myanmar's mortar shelling, indiscriminate aerial firing in the bordering areas, and air space violations.

On Saturday, Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan said the government is trying to resolve the issues with Myanmar peacefully and diplomatically but a complaint will be lodged to the United Nations regarding mortar shelling at the border if necessary.

He said the Bangladesh Foreign Ministry has warned them (Myanmar) several times but they didn't keep their promise. "We have lodged a strong protest over casualties from Friday's mortar shelling by Myanmar at Tombru border," he added.

"Myanmar's internal conflicts should remain within its border but their forces are crossing the border time and again and injuring Bangladeshi nationals," said Asaduzzaman.

He said Myanmar Border Guard Police (BGP) is continuously being contacted about this issue and Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) has remained alert to prevent illegal entry of Rohingyas.

On Friday night, a 17-year-old-Rohingya boy named Mohammad Iqbal was killed and five others were injured as a mortar shell fired by the Myanmar army exploded at the Zero Point Rohingya Camp close to the international border in Tombru, Bandarban.

The deceased and injured were all residents of the Zero Point Rohingya Camp, known as the camp that is closest to the Bangladesh-Myanmar border, in No Man's Land.

Four mortar shells landed in succession at the Rohingya camp around 8pm.

Earlier, an indigenous youth named Anganthowai Tanchangya was grievously injured in a landmine explosion along the Bangladesh-Myanmar border in Naikhongchhari upazila of Bandarban on Friday noon. Locals said it is the Myanmar army that has mined the area.

Twelve mortar shells have been fired by the Myanmar army on Bangladesh territory so far.

