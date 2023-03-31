50 hurt in clash between Muslim devotees, police in Paltan

Bangladesh

TBS Report
31 March, 2023, 04:35 pm
Last modified: 31 March, 2023, 04:48 pm

Related News

50 hurt in clash between Muslim devotees, police in Paltan

TBS Report
31 March, 2023, 04:35 pm
Last modified: 31 March, 2023, 04:48 pm
Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

About 50 Muslim devotees were injured in a clash with police in the capital's Paltan area on Friday (31 March).

Under the banner of 'Islamic Law Implementation Committee', the devotees were protesting against the obstruction of religious activities, arrest and remand of 17 people including women and children from a Quran education centre in the capital's Shahazadpur area on 27 March by Gulshan police.

The procession started from the north gate of Baitul Mukarram Mosque shortly after the Jumma prayer ended.

Police attacked the rally when it reached in front of the water tank in Bijay Nagar area of Paltan. 

The police initially arrested many, but later let go of all but one.

Golam Ruhani, assistant commissioner of Motijheel zone said police detained some people as they were trying to carry out vandalism and create anarchy after Jumma prayer.

Top News

muslims / clash / police

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: DW

How German are the British royals?

5h | Panorama
The exterior of the Crown RS Advance is sleek and modern, with a long body, sharp lines and an aggressive front grille. Photo: Akif Hamid

The Toyota Crown RS Advance: The luxury sedan for car enthusiasts

6h | Wheels
Illustration: TBS

'If local investors think the regulatory framework is uncertain, foreigners would doubly think so'

6h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

A year on, the country's first transgender UP chairman serves people with humility

8h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Pakistan's matches in the World Cup could take place in Bangladesh

Pakistan's matches in the World Cup could take place in Bangladesh

18h | TBS SPORTS
Putin launches nuclear drills with Yars missile

Putin launches nuclear drills with Yars missile

21h | TBS World
Hritika's dream, transgenders will establish by studying

Hritika's dream, transgenders will establish by studying

8h | TBS Stories
People are waiting to cross the Padma Bridge by train

People are waiting to cross the Padma Bridge by train

23h | TBS Stories

Most Read

1
Nusrat Ananna and Nafis Ul Haque Sifat. Illustration: TBS
Pursuit

The road to MIT and Caltech: Bangladeshi undergrads beat the odds

2
Sadeka Begum. Photo: Courtesy
Panorama

Sadeka's magic lamp: How a garment worker became an RMG CEO

3
Photo: Bangladesh Railway Fans&#039; Forum
Bangladesh

Bus-train collides at capital's Khilgaon on Monday night

4
Photo: Wikimedia Commons
Tech

Microsoft-owned Github fires entire Indian engineering team

5
Representational image
Bangladesh

Airport Road traffic to be restricted on Fridays from 31 March

6
Photo: Texas A&amp;M
Science

Massive asteroid expected to pass by Earth this weekend