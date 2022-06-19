Multiple robbery incidents reported in flood stranded Sylhet and Sunamganj

Multiple incidents of robbery have been reported in the flood-stranded Sylhet and Sunamganj on Saturday (18 June) night.

Many netizens posted on social media seeking help as they heard about robbery incidents at the residences of their relatives.

The robbery incidents were reported in the adjacent area of Sylhet's Fazal Ali Complex, Majortila, Shamimabad, and Biswanath; Sunamganj's Moynar point and Dakkhinpara.

District police sources said that the police were going to the spots after receiving information from several areas.

Rezaul Karim, duty officer of Shah Paran police station, said, "We have received news of an incident in Baghpara. Our two teams went but could not reach the spot yet."

Several robberies have been reported in Sunamganj as well.

Sadiqur Rahman, a medical officer at a hospital in Sylhet . He said on a social media post that around 11 pm on Saturday night, robberies took place in 3 nearby houses including his uncle's house.

But none of the emergency assistance numbers of the administration could be reached at that time, he added.

Another resident of Sunamganj , Sadiqur Tanvir, asked for help by posting through social media. He wrote that robbers had attacked his neighborhood Maina Point in Sunamganj.

He added that Sunamganj administration could not be reached and urged help from whoever saw his post.

Ishtiaq Alam of Sunamganj said that Hajipara-Natunpara-Bandhan Para-Moratila-Mainar Point of the city was attacked by robbers.

Three houses in his area have been confirmed robbed, Ishtiaq Alam claimed.

Baishakhi Mou, another resident of Sunamganj, posted on social media that robbers had docked in the city's Dakshin Natunpara area.

"There was network for some time today. Incidents of robbery have been reported in many neighborhoods. But many people are posting on social media after hearing rumors without verifying them," a resident of Sunamganj's Natun Para area, Urmi Dey, who is staying in Sylhet, said.

National Emergency Service of Bangladesh Police (999) official said, "We have received different calls from Sylhet and Sunamganj. At least 16 robbery incidents have been reported till now. We have recorded all the incidents and forwarded to the district superintendent of police as most of the police stations are inundated and submerged. District SP's will take further steps needed."

Goutam Dev, additional superintendent of police of Sylhet Range DIG office, told TBS, "So far no such exact information has been found about the robbery in Sylhet city. Many people are panicking and posting on Facebook. We heard some were seeking help from mosques' loudspeakers somewhere. Police patrolling have been intensified everywhere. There is nothing to panic about."

"Even then, if any robbery or any such accurate news is found anywhere, call the control room of Sylhet Metropolitan Police (01320069998) or call 999," he added.