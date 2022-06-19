Multiple robbery incidents reported in flood stranded Sylhet and Sunamganj

Bangladesh

TBS Report
19 June, 2022, 01:45 am
Last modified: 19 June, 2022, 09:33 am

Related News

Multiple robbery incidents reported in flood stranded Sylhet and Sunamganj

Robbery incidents were reported in the adjacent area of Sylhet's Fazal Ali Complex, Majortila, Shamimabad, and Biswanath; Sunamganj's Moynar point and Dakkhinpara

TBS Report
19 June, 2022, 01:45 am
Last modified: 19 June, 2022, 09:33 am
Multiple robbery incidents reported in flood stranded Sylhet and Sunamganj

Multiple incidents of robbery have been reported in the flood-stranded Sylhet and Sunamganj on Saturday (18 June) night.

Many netizens posted on social media seeking help as they heard about robbery incidents at the residences of their relatives.

The robbery incidents were reported in the adjacent area of Sylhet's Fazal Ali Complex, Majortila, Shamimabad, and Biswanath; Sunamganj's Moynar point and Dakkhinpara.

District police sources said that the police were going to the spots after receiving information from several areas.

Rezaul Karim, duty officer of Shah Paran police station, said, "We have received news of an incident in Baghpara. Our two teams went but could not reach the spot yet."

Several robberies have been reported in Sunamganj as well. 

Sadiqur Rahman, a medical officer at a hospital in Sylhet . He said on a social media post that around 11 pm on Saturday night, robberies took place in 3 nearby houses including his uncle's house. 

But none of the emergency assistance numbers of the administration could be reached at that time, he added. 

Another resident of Sunamganj , Sadiqur Tanvir, asked for help by posting through social media. He wrote that robbers had attacked his neighborhood Maina Point in Sunamganj.

He added that Sunamganj administration could not be reached and urged help from whoever saw his post. 

Ishtiaq Alam of Sunamganj said that Hajipara-Natunpara-Bandhan Para-Moratila-Mainar Point of the city was attacked by robbers.

Three houses in his area have been confirmed robbed, Ishtiaq Alam claimed. 

Baishakhi Mou, another resident of Sunamganj, posted on social media that robbers had docked in the city's Dakshin Natunpara area. 

"There was network for some time today. Incidents of robbery have been reported in many neighborhoods. But many people are posting on social media after hearing rumors without verifying them," a resident of Sunamganj's Natun Para area, Urmi Dey, who is staying in Sylhet, said. 

National Emergency Service of Bangladesh Police (999) official said, "We have received different calls from Sylhet and Sunamganj. At least 16 robbery incidents have been reported till now. We have recorded all the incidents and forwarded to the district superintendent of police as most of the police stations are inundated and submerged. District SP's will take further steps needed."

Goutam Dev, additional superintendent of police of Sylhet Range DIG office, told TBS, "So far no such exact information has been found about the robbery in Sylhet city. Many people are panicking and posting on Facebook. We heard some were seeking help from mosques' loudspeakers somewhere. Police patrolling have been intensified everywhere. There is nothing to panic about."

"Even then, if any robbery or any such accurate news is found anywhere, call the control room of Sylhet Metropolitan Police (01320069998) or call 999," he added.

Top News

Sylhet / Sunamganj / robbery

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Courtesy

Timeless watches to acquire on National Watch Day

Now | Brands
Haval launches new workshop and service campaign

Haval launches new workshop and service campaign

15h | Wheels
The company has 700 covered vans and every day 110 vans travel to Dhaka with products from all over Bangladesh. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Sundarban Courier Service: The 10,000-strong company that delivers anything from needle to couch

1d | Panorama
Hawk-Cuckoo dodging detection. Photo: Enam Ul Haque

Common Hawk-Cuckoo: An uncommon impersonator and an amazing vocalist

23h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

What are allies thinking about Ukraine ?

What are allies thinking about Ukraine ?

33m | Videos
Swiss Bank explained

Swiss Bank explained

2h | Videos
How safe is Hatirjheel

How safe is Hatirjheel

38m | Videos
Who will control global oil market?

Who will control global oil market?

48m | Videos

Most Read

1
Illustration: TBS
Panorama

Bangladeshi billionaires: Where art thou?

2
Graphics: TBS
Analysis

Why does one of the fastest growing economies in the world have one of the weakest passports?

3
Abdur Rouf Talukder new Bangladesh Bank governor
Banking

Abdur Rouf Talukder new Bangladesh Bank governor

4
A screenshot of the CPP oil pipeline project
China

China sets two world records in deep-sea energy exploration in Bangladesh

5
Photo: Minhaj Uddin/TBS
Bangladesh

Shipping lines unwilling to carry hydrogen peroxide from Bangladesh

6
Photo: Collected.
Economy

Bankers call for increasing dollar supply