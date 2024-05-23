MP Anar's friend paid 5 crore rupees to 'murder' him: West Bengal CID

The initial investigation into the "murder" of MP Anwarul Azim Anar has revealed that one of his friends paid around 5 crore rupees to have him killed, a senior West Bengal police officer stated on Thursday.

Anar, who had been missing in Kolkata since 13 May, was found murdered, with three arrests made in connection with the case, according to Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan on Wednesday.

The West Bengal Police announced that the State CID has taken over the investigation, reports The Hindu.

"It was a well-planned murder. A huge amount of money, around Rs 5 crore was paid by an old friend of the MP to kill him," the officer told PTI.

The Awami League MP's friend is a US national and owns a flat in Kolkata, he said.

Akhilesh Chaturvedi, IG, CID, mentioned on Wednesday that police had "reliable inputs" suggesting Anar "may have been murdered," although his body has not yet been recovered.

When asked about potential blood stains found in the apartment of a luxury condominium in New Town, on Kolkata's outskirts, where the MP was last traced on 13 May, Chaturvedi responded, "Our forensic team is examining the suspected crime scene. It's too early to speak about that."

The search for the missing MP, who reportedly arrived in Kolkata on 12 May for medical treatment, began six days later after Gopal Biswas, a resident of Baranagar in north Kolkata and an acquaintance of the Bangladeshi politician, filed a complaint with the local police on 18 May.

According to reports, Anar had stayed at Biswas's house upon arrival.

In his complaint, Biswas stated that Anar left his Baranagar residence for a doctor's appointment on the afternoon of 13 May, indicating that he would return home for dinner.

Biswas claimed that MP Anar went incommunicado on 17 May, prompting him to file a missing complaint the following day.