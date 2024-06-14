MP Azim smothered with pillow, finds West Bengal CID

Bangladesh

Hindustan Times
14 June, 2024, 10:40 am
Last modified: 14 June, 2024, 10:49 am

Jhenaidah-4 MP Anwarul Azim Anar. File Photo: Facebook
Jhenaidah-4 MP Anwarul Azim Anar. File Photo: Facebook

The West Bengal CID on Wednesday revealed fresh, chilling details in the murder case of Bangladeshi MP Anwarul Azim Anar. According to the investigators, the MP, who was confirmed to have been murdered last month, was smothered with a pillow soon after he entered a flat in New Town in Kolkata.

After killing Anar, the accused chopped his body into several small pieces, put them into plastic bags, and then dumped them off in various parts of the New Town area and Bagjola canal before fleeing to different hideouts, an arrested accused Mohammad Siyam Hussain told the police, news agency PTI reported. 

The accused also reportedly claimed that some parts of the MP's body were put into the trolley suitcase and then dumped near the Bangaon border with Bangladesh.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Hussain, who was arrested in Nepal, admitted to the police that there was a woman who helped the other accused in strangulating Anar. Reportedly, the woman is the girlfriend of Akhtaruzzaman, a US national and allegedly the prime accused in the case.

MP Azim, who was on a personal visit to India, was reported to be missing on 18 May from Baranagar in North 24 Parganas. On 22 May, the Dhaka and West Bengal officials confirmed that he was murdered.

Following this, the Dhaka police and West Bengal CID launched an investigation, and five people, including three in Dhaka, were arrested.

"Preliminary reports have confirmed that the flesh belongs to a human being. We will now go for the DNA tests to confirm whether it belongs to the Bangladesh MP. That will take some time," a CID official said.

On 9 June, one of the accused led the CID to a bank of a canal in South 24 Parganas, from where they recovered the bones of a 'male human'. Two days later, it was revealed that the police recovered a few kilos of flesh from the septic tank of the apartment in North 24 Parganas.

