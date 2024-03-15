Motorcyclist killed in Ctg road accident

A motorcyclist was killed in a collision with a bus on the Chattogram-Cox's Bazar highway in the Kazipara area of Patiya municipality on Friday (15 March) afternoon.

The deceased was identified as Mohammad Arafat, 30, hailing from the Kazipara area of Patiya municipality.

Confirming the incident, Patiya Crossing Highway Police Officer-in-Charge Toufiqul Islam said the bus involved in the collision has been seized, and legal proceedings are underway.

According to local sources, Mohammad Arafat, a businessman operating in the Munsef Bazar area of Patia municipality, was returning home from Amjurhat around 3pm on his motorcycle when a passenger bus, en route to Cox's Bazar, collided with his motorcycle.

Locals took him to the Patiya Upazila Health Complex, and later to Chattogram Medical College Hospital for further treatment. Arafat succumbed to his injuries on the way to the hospital.