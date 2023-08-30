Monitor Yunus' trial, then criticise: ACC lawyer to Hillary Clinton

Bangladesh

TBS Report
30 August, 2023, 12:45 pm
Last modified: 30 August, 2023, 10:37 pm

Khurshid Alam Khan, a panel lawyer of the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC). Photo: Collected
Khurshid Alam Khan, a panel lawyer of the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC). Photo: Collected

The Anti-Corruption Commission's (ACC) panel lawyer Khurshid Alam Khan has requested former US Secretary of State Hillary Clinton to monitor the ongoing trial against Nobel laureate and Grameen Telecom Chairman Dr Muhammad Yunus for alleged labour law violations before expressing any criticism.

While talking to reporters at the Supreme Court premises on Wednesday, he said, "She will gain a better understanding after visiting the labour court. Criticising us without witnessing the proceedings is unjust."

The ACC lawyer said they would fully cooperate with Hillary Clinton, who also was a US First Lady, should she come to monitor the trial against Dr Yunus.

"We will provide all the documents. We will show a copy of the judgement of the Labour Court and the High Court. Observe and discuss everything. If you do not understand, bring two experts. Then you make your decision," he said.

Earlier in a tweet, Hillary Clinton called for global support to suspend the ongoing judicial proceedings against Dr Muhammad Yunus.

She attached the statement of more than 170 world leaders sent to Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina in this regard.

A day earlier, Khurshid Alam Khan termed the statement as "a direct interference with Bangladesh's judiciary".

Dr Yunus / Hillary Clinton / Bangladesh

