Momen optimistic about Bangladesh’s chances at UN Human Rights Council election

Bangladesh

UNB
05 October, 2022, 08:55 am
Last modified: 05 October, 2022, 09:26 am

Related News

Momen optimistic about Bangladesh’s chances at UN Human Rights Council election

UNB
05 October, 2022, 08:55 am
Last modified: 05 October, 2022, 09:26 am
Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen. TBS Sketch
Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen. TBS Sketch

Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen has expressed optimism over Bangladesh's chances of getting elected to the UN Human Rights Council, noting that Bangladesh remains very vocal on human rights issues.

"I believe we will win this year, too. We have a very good preparation," he told reporters at his office on Tuesday, adding that Bangladesh has been a member of the Human Rights Council for many years. 

Momen said Bangladesh remains a vocal country in upholding human rights and it always stood against injustice and struggled for people's rights.

Bangladesh is one of the candidates (Asia Pacific States) to the election for the term 2023-2025. There are four vacant seats in this group after Bahrain withdrew its candidature on September 26.

Kyrgyzstan, Maldives, Republic of Korea and Vietnam will compete in the election with Bangladesh under the Asia Pacific States category.   

The Human Rights Council is an inter-governmental body within the United Nations system made up of 47 States at any one time, which is responsible for the promotion and protection of all human rights around the globe.

The Council starts its yearly membership cycle on January 1.

Membership in the Council is open to all Member States of the United Nations. Members are elected by the General Assembly through individual and direct votes by absolute majority (97 votes). 

Ballots are secret and elections are held every year. Members serve three-year terms and are not eligible for immediate re-election after serving two consecutive terms. Bangladesh last served on the council during the 2019-21 term. 

Responding to a question, Momen said the UN report on enforced disappearances in Bangladesh contains errors and cited that there were names of individuals in the list of disappeared people who were in Indian jail or live in India.

"This is unfortunate. I hope in the future they will correct themselves," he said. 

Asked about US  sanctions on elite force RAB, Momen said Bangladesh had shared its position on every forum.  

Top News

Dr AK Abdul Momen / Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen / UN Human Rights Council / UN Human Rights Council (HRC)

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Inside Dolonchapa, a women-only bus service, a female conductor is collecting fares from passengers. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Female employment is rising rapidly. Then why are women-only buses ‘unprofitable’?

37m | Panorama
As medicine prices increase, the poorest one-fifth of households will face a difficult tradeoff between life-saving medicines and other basic needs. Photo: Mumit M

Pharma industry needs to prepare for headwinds

3h | Panorama
Workers often sustain severe casualties due to unplanned work practices, and the number is not negligible. All these hazards and casualties are avoidable if proper actions are taken. PHOTO: REUTERS

Towards a safer ship recycling industry

21h | Panorama
The building originally belonged to the Zamindar of then Nowapara of Raujan, Prasanna Kumar Sen.

Storied tale of PK Sen Sattala: The grand old building of Chattogram

1d | Habitat

More Videos from TBS

Putin offers conditional peace talks

Putin offers conditional peace talks

13h | Videos
ICC brings 7 changes to cricket laws

ICC brings 7 changes to cricket laws

16h | Videos
Why Bangladesh sees falling remittance despite rising manpower exports

Why Bangladesh sees falling remittance despite rising manpower exports

16h | Videos
Rajshahi Puja Mandap

Rajshahi Puja Mandap

16h | Videos

Most Read

1
A file photo of Pakistan International Airlines cabin crew members. Photo: Dawn
South Asia

Pakistan Airlines tells cabin crew to wear undergarments

2
The H-1B visa is a non-immigrant visa that allows US companies to employ foreign workers in specialty occupations.(Representational Image)
USA

H-1B visa stamping in US soon, presidential commission approves move

3
A cityscape shows the power outage over the Hatirjheel Area in the capital following a failure in the national grid which caused blackouts for over four hours in Dhaka, Chattogram and Sylhet on Tuesday. Photo: Mumit M/TBS
Energy

Parts of country plunge into the long dark over 'technical glitch'

4
Benazir Ahmed to get police protection after retirement
Bangladesh

Benazir Ahmed to get police protection after retirement

5
Massive plan for upazila urbanisation
Bangladesh

Massive plan for upazila urbanisation

6
A file photo of Pakistan International Airlines cabin crew members. Photo: Dawn
South Asia

Pakistan International Airlines withdraws objectionable memo on cabin crew’s dress code