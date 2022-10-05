Momen optimistic about Bangladesh’s chances at UN Human Rights Council election

Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen has expressed optimism over Bangladesh's chances of getting elected to the UN Human Rights Council, noting that Bangladesh remains very vocal on human rights issues.

"I believe we will win this year, too. We have a very good preparation," he told reporters at his office on Tuesday, adding that Bangladesh has been a member of the Human Rights Council for many years.

Momen said Bangladesh remains a vocal country in upholding human rights and it always stood against injustice and struggled for people's rights.

Bangladesh is one of the candidates (Asia Pacific States) to the election for the term 2023-2025. There are four vacant seats in this group after Bahrain withdrew its candidature on September 26.

Kyrgyzstan, Maldives, Republic of Korea and Vietnam will compete in the election with Bangladesh under the Asia Pacific States category.

The Human Rights Council is an inter-governmental body within the United Nations system made up of 47 States at any one time, which is responsible for the promotion and protection of all human rights around the globe.

The Council starts its yearly membership cycle on January 1.

Membership in the Council is open to all Member States of the United Nations. Members are elected by the General Assembly through individual and direct votes by absolute majority (97 votes).

Ballots are secret and elections are held every year. Members serve three-year terms and are not eligible for immediate re-election after serving two consecutive terms. Bangladesh last served on the council during the 2019-21 term.

Responding to a question, Momen said the UN report on enforced disappearances in Bangladesh contains errors and cited that there were names of individuals in the list of disappeared people who were in Indian jail or live in India.

"This is unfortunate. I hope in the future they will correct themselves," he said.

Asked about US sanctions on elite force RAB, Momen said Bangladesh had shared its position on every forum.