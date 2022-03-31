Missing in Libya: Bangladeshi journo to return home soon

Bangladesh

TBS Report
31 March, 2022, 09:25 pm
Last modified: 31 March, 2022, 09:52 pm

Missing in Libya: Bangladeshi journo to return home soon

It has been revealed that the Bangladeshi journalist was detained in Libya for taking pictures without prior permission

TBS Report
31 March, 2022, 09:25 pm
Last modified: 31 March, 2022, 09:52 pm
Photo: UNB
Photo: UNB

Bangladeshi journalist Zahidur Rahman and engineer Saiful Islam are currently in the custody of Bangladesh Embassy in Libya and will be sent home soon.

Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen said they will be able to return to Bangladesh in a day or two.

It has been revealed that the Bangladeshi journalist was detained in Libya for taking pictures without prior permission.

Owing to Bangladesh's friendly relations with Libya and through negotiation of Bangladesh's ambassador, the Libyan government has allowed the duo to return home.

Earlier, the Bangladeshi journalist, engineer, and the driver had been reported missing in Libya since 23 March.

Zahidur Rahman, 48, a special correspondent for TV station NTV, went to Libya on 21 March.

His family could not reach him and claimed they learned from different sources that Zahidur and Saiful were picked up from Libya's war-ravaged capital Tripoli.

