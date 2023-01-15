Mirza Fakhrul admitted to hospital

BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir was admitted to the capital's Evercare Hospital this morning.

He was admitted to the hospital for a health checkup around 10:30am as he was feeling unwell, BNP's Media Cell member Sayrul Kabir Khan confirmed.

Fakhrul has been suffering from various health complications, including heart problems, which aggravated during his recent imprisonment.

He walked out of Dhaka Central Jail in Keraniganj on January 9 after the bail order reached the jail authorities.

On January 8, the Appellate Division upheld the High Court order granting bail to Fakhrul and BNP standing committee member Mirza Abbas in a case filed over the clash between police and the party activists at Nayapaltan on December 7 last year.

On December 9, a team of Detective Branch (DB) Police picked up Fakhrul and Abbas from their homes in separate raids in the capital, a day before the party's much-talked-about rally in the capital.

Later, they were shown arrested in a case over the clash between police and the party activists in the capital's Nayapaltan on December 7, centring the rally. A Dhaka court sent them to jail rejecting their bail pleas.