Mirza Fakhrul admitted to hospital

Bangladesh

TBS Report
15 January, 2023, 01:50 pm
Last modified: 15 January, 2023, 01:58 pm

Related News

Mirza Fakhrul admitted to hospital

TBS Report
15 January, 2023, 01:50 pm
Last modified: 15 January, 2023, 01:58 pm
BNP Secretary-General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir. TBS Sketch
BNP Secretary-General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir. TBS Sketch

BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir was admitted to the capital's Evercare Hospital this morning.

He was admitted to the hospital for a health checkup around 10:30am as he was feeling unwell, BNP's Media Cell member Sayrul Kabir Khan confirmed.

Fakhrul has been suffering from various health complications, including heart problems, which aggravated during his recent imprisonment.

He walked out of Dhaka Central Jail in Keraniganj on January 9 after the bail order reached the jail authorities.

On January 8, the Appellate Division upheld the High Court order granting bail to Fakhrul and BNP standing committee member Mirza Abbas in a case filed over the clash between police and the party activists at Nayapaltan on December 7 last year.

On December 9, a team of Detective Branch (DB) Police picked up Fakhrul and Abbas from their homes in separate raids in the capital, a day before the party's much-talked-about rally in the capital.

Later, they were shown arrested in a case over the clash between police and the party activists in the capital's Nayapaltan on December 7, centring the rally. A Dhaka court sent them to jail rejecting their bail pleas.

Top News

Mirza Fakhrul / BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Sabyasachi Chakraborty: I no longer want to act

Sabyasachi Chakraborty: I no longer want to act

6h | Splash
Jim O’Neill. Illustration: TBS

A better year for stock markets?

10h | Thoughts
Rare earth elements, also known as rare earth metals or rare earth oxides, are a set of 17 heavy metals which have a wide range of commercial and industrial uses. Photo: DW

Rare earths find in Sweden: A gamechanger?

10h | Panorama
A bride's preparation guide for her big day

A bride's preparation guide for her big day

11h | Mode

More Videos from TBS

BPL turns blind eye to ICC’s laws

BPL turns blind eye to ICC’s laws

3h | TBS SPORTS
Now time for gas tariff rise

Now time for gas tariff rise

4h | TBS Insight
Chanchal Chowdhury as Mrinal Sen in 'Padatik'

Chanchal Chowdhury as Mrinal Sen in 'Padatik'

6h | TBS Entertainment
Shakira diss track breaks You Tube viewing records

Shakira diss track breaks You Tube viewing records

1d | TBS Entertainment

Most Read

1
Representational image. Photo: Collected
Offbeat

Dhaka airport immigration officer tells female passenger to find a Bangladeshi boy, get married and 'settle'

2
Photo: UNB/Freepik
Aviation

Bangladeshi passport remains 9th weakest in Henley Index

3
Photo: Collected
Aviation

Fight breaks out in mid-air Biman flight, video goes viral on social media

4
Metro rail may reduce the need for people to live near workplaces. Photo: TBS
Transport

Metro rail to stop at Pallabi station from 25 Jan

5
One step closer to relocation of Dhaka bus terminals
Transport

One step closer to relocation of Dhaka bus terminals

6
Heavy metals in broiler chicken ‘far below’ tolerable limit: BARC
Bangladesh

Heavy metals in broiler chicken ‘far below’ tolerable limit: BARC