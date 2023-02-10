Romania likely to issue visas to more than 15,000 Bangladeshis

UNB
10 February, 2023, 05:50 pm
10 February, 2023, 05:50 pm

Photo: UNB/Freepik
Photo: UNB/Freepik

Romania is likely to issue visas to more than 15,000 Bangladesh citizens from March to September this year, said a foreign ministry spokesperson Thursday.

Last year a consular team from Romania stayed in Dhaka for three months and issued around 5,400 visas.

As the mission was run successfully, Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen sent a letter to his Romanian counterpart requesting him to operate another consular mission, Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) spokesperson Seheli Sabrin said during a weekly briefing.

"After that, Romania showed interest in running a consular mission in Dhaka for six months from March to September to facilitate the issuance of visas to Bangladeshis," she added.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs is making all the arrangements for the operation of the consular mission of Romania in Dhaka, Seheli said.

