Malaysia keen to take Bangladeshi workers for semiconductor sector

Migration

Press Release
11 March, 2024, 10:50 pm
Last modified: 11 March, 2024, 10:51 pm

Related News

Malaysia keen to take Bangladeshi workers for semiconductor sector

During a press briefing at the BMCCI Secretariat office in the capital’s Gulshan, Shabbir said that investment in the semiconductor industry in Malaysia is increasing which in turn is increasing the need for skilled workers.

Press Release
11 March, 2024, 10:50 pm
Last modified: 11 March, 2024, 10:51 pm
Workers monitor operations at the chip packaging firm Unisem (M) Berhad plant in Ipoh, Malaysia October 15, 2021. REUTERS/Lim Huey Teng
Workers monitor operations at the chip packaging firm Unisem (M) Berhad plant in Ipoh, Malaysia October 15, 2021. REUTERS/Lim Huey Teng

Malaysia is interested in taking skilled workers from Bangladesh in the semiconductor industry, said Bangladesh Malaysia Chamber of Commerce and Industry (BMCCI) President Shabbir A Khan on Monday.

During a press briefing at the BMCCI Secretariat office in the capital's Gulshan, Shabbir said that investment in the semiconductor industry in Malaysia is increasing which in turn is increasing the need for skilled workers.

Semiconductors are considered the driving force of the current technology-dependent era. Semiconductors conduct electricity under certain conditions, which is one of the basic components of electronic devices.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

According to Malaysian Chamber General Secretary Motaher Hoshan Khan, a business delegation from the chamber, led by Shabbir A Khan, visited Malaysia during 20-22 February.

The delegation held meetings with various organisations including the Malaysia External Trade Development Corporation and Malaysia International Halal Showcase Secretariat.

The press briefing on Monday focused on the topics discussed during the meetings.

The BMCCI delegation met with representatives from the Malaysia Digital Economy Corporation (MDEC) to explore areas of cooperation.

The corporation representatives highlighted the significant investments pouring into Malaysia's semiconductor sector, exceeding $300 billion.

This growth has created a high demand for skilled engineers, prompting discussions on a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between the two countries. The MoU would pave the way for Bangladeshi engineers to contribute their expertise to the Malaysian industry.

According to the Malaysian Chamber chief, 6,574 students have gone to study in Malaysia this year. He further highlighted the need for increased opportunities for Bangladeshi students to pursue engineering degrees in Malaysia, followed by internships and work permits to gain valuable industry experience. 

Discussions also addressed the significant trade imbalance between the two nations. While Malaysia imports goods worth approximately $300 billion, Bangladesh's exports to Malaysia stand at only $373 million.

The chamber proposed joint efforts to identify Bangladeshi products and services that could cater to Malaysia's import needs.

"A free trade agreement with Malaysia is urgently needed to explore this opportunity. Bangladesh imports $4 billion worth of products including petroleum, and palm oil from Malaysia," Shabbir added.

He further spoke about the challenges faced by Bangladeshi migrant workers in Malaysia. Many work in remote areas and lack access to formal remittance channels.

The Malaysian Chamber is working with banks and exchange houses to establish temporary booths in areas with high concentrations of Bangladeshi workers, facilitating legal money transfers back home.

This initiative aims to encourage the estimated 15 lakh Bangladeshi workers, particularly those in remote areas, to send remittances through official channels, potentially increasing the flow of foreign currency into Bangladesh.

Bangladesh / Top News

Malaysia / Bangladesh / migration

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Illustration: TBS

Which is the best asset class to invest in 2024?

9h | Panorama
Photo: Collected

Last minute Ramadan preparations

11h | Features
Approximately 4.5 lakh roofs in Dhaka city and an increasing number of homeowners are transforming these once-neglected spaces into rooftop gardens. Photo: Courtesy

Gardening services shaping a greener Dhaka skyline

14h | Panorama
From the front, the Touring looks completely identical to the sedan. Photo: MD Abu Saeed Miad

2019 Toyota Corolla Touring: The most exquisite and economic wagon in the market

1d | Wheels

More Videos from TBS

Benazir-Zardari's daughter becoming the first lady of Pakistan

Benazir-Zardari's daughter becoming the first lady of Pakistan

37m | Videos
Health Benefits of Fasting

Health Benefits of Fasting

4h | Videos
Real Madrid boss Ancelotti faces tax troubles

Real Madrid boss Ancelotti faces tax troubles

5h | Videos
Oppenheimer has 7 Oscars

Oppenheimer has 7 Oscars

6h | Videos