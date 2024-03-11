Malaysia keen to take Bangladeshi workers for semiconductor sector

Workers monitor operations at the chip packaging firm Unisem (M) Berhad plant in Ipoh, Malaysia October 15, 2021. REUTERS/Lim Huey Teng

Malaysia is interested in taking skilled workers from Bangladesh in the semiconductor industry, said Bangladesh Malaysia Chamber of Commerce and Industry (BMCCI) President Shabbir A Khan on Monday.

During a press briefing at the BMCCI Secretariat office in the capital's Gulshan, Shabbir said that investment in the semiconductor industry in Malaysia is increasing which in turn is increasing the need for skilled workers.

Semiconductors are considered the driving force of the current technology-dependent era. Semiconductors conduct electricity under certain conditions, which is one of the basic components of electronic devices.

According to Malaysian Chamber General Secretary Motaher Hoshan Khan, a business delegation from the chamber, led by Shabbir A Khan, visited Malaysia during 20-22 February.

The delegation held meetings with various organisations including the Malaysia External Trade Development Corporation and Malaysia International Halal Showcase Secretariat.

The press briefing on Monday focused on the topics discussed during the meetings.

The BMCCI delegation met with representatives from the Malaysia Digital Economy Corporation (MDEC) to explore areas of cooperation.

The corporation representatives highlighted the significant investments pouring into Malaysia's semiconductor sector, exceeding $300 billion.

This growth has created a high demand for skilled engineers, prompting discussions on a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between the two countries. The MoU would pave the way for Bangladeshi engineers to contribute their expertise to the Malaysian industry.

According to the Malaysian Chamber chief, 6,574 students have gone to study in Malaysia this year. He further highlighted the need for increased opportunities for Bangladeshi students to pursue engineering degrees in Malaysia, followed by internships and work permits to gain valuable industry experience.

Discussions also addressed the significant trade imbalance between the two nations. While Malaysia imports goods worth approximately $300 billion, Bangladesh's exports to Malaysia stand at only $373 million.

The chamber proposed joint efforts to identify Bangladeshi products and services that could cater to Malaysia's import needs.

"A free trade agreement with Malaysia is urgently needed to explore this opportunity. Bangladesh imports $4 billion worth of products including petroleum, and palm oil from Malaysia," Shabbir added.

He further spoke about the challenges faced by Bangladeshi migrant workers in Malaysia. Many work in remote areas and lack access to formal remittance channels.

The Malaysian Chamber is working with banks and exchange houses to establish temporary booths in areas with high concentrations of Bangladeshi workers, facilitating legal money transfers back home.

This initiative aims to encourage the estimated 15 lakh Bangladeshi workers, particularly those in remote areas, to send remittances through official channels, potentially increasing the flow of foreign currency into Bangladesh.