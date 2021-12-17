IOM Bangladesh organises ‘Concert for Migrants’ to promote safe migration

The International Organisation for Migration (IOM) in Bangladesh will host a virtual "Concert for Migrants" to mark International Migrants Day on 18 December and help raise awareness about safe migration.

The concert organised for the second year running, aims to connect with migrants and their communities and promote safe migration through information and entertainment. The first "Concert for Migrants" hosted in 2020, reached more than 4 million viewers joining in virtually from more than 20 countries, said a press release.

Some of the 7.4 million plus Bangladeshi migrants working abroad to will be able to connect and watch the concert from around the world. They can expect to be entertained by popular performers including Kumar Bishwajit, Fazlur Rahman Babu, Shironamhin, Luipa, Asif Akbar, Kuddus Boyati, Nandita, Pritom Ahmed, and Masha Islam. The concert will mostly feature some folk and contemporary music which has great appeal among migrants, returnees, their families and the general community.

Ranked sixth highest in the world, Bangladesh's migrant workers play a critical role in the country's development. Notably, Bangladesh currently receives the eighth highest remittances in the world, and significantly since 1976, migrants have sent back over $249 billion in remittances, the press release added.

"On this International Migrants Day, we take the opportunity to honour Bangladeshi migrants' contributions at home and abroad through the 'Concert for Migrants'," IOM Bangladesh's Officer in Charge Fathima Nusrath Ghazzali said.

Ghazzali added that the concert will inform and entertain listeners on the value of safe, orderly and regular migration.

"I invite everyone to watch the concert, which features some of Bangladesh's most prominent musicians."

Ahead of the concert, Kumar Bishwajit, a prominent singer who will perform at the concert, shared an important message via video message, "Please don't fall into a trap and be a victim of human trafficking while migrating abroad. Taking an informed decision is the best way to migrate abroad safely."

"Migration is one of the most important sectors for Bangladesh, but still many migrants continue to go abroad irregularly," commented actor and singer Fazlur Rahman Babu. He urged would-be migrants to follow the regular pathways for safe migration and invited migrants to watch the concert.

The "Concert for Migrants" is initiated under the European Union funded project "Bangladesh: Sustainable Reintegration and Improved Migration Governance (Prottasha)" that supports the Government to achieve SDG Goal 10.7 to facilitate orderly, safe, regular, and responsible migration and mobility of people, including through the implementation of planned and well-managed policies.

The event has been organised in collaboration with Jamuna Television and will be streamed live on 18 December 2021 on IOM Bangladesh's Facebook page and telecast on Jamuna Television from 11:00 pm Bangladesh time.

Details about the concert can be found at: https://www.facebook.com/events/890628488261731/