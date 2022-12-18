Bangladesh Consulate General observes Int'l Migrants Day in Hong Kong 

The Consulate General of Bangladesh in Hong Kong observed International Migrants Day 2022 and migrants week on Sunday (18 December).

The programme started with recitation from Quran and Gita conducted by Consul (Labour) Zahidur Rahman in the conference room of the consulate, reads a press release.

Consul General Israt Ara, consulate officers and employees, leaders of Bangladesh Association of Hong Kong, various organisations and people from various professions in Hong Kong were present at the event.

In her speech, Consul General Israt Ara congratulated all migrants including Bangladeshi expatriates in Hong Kong on International Migrants Day.

She also thanked the remittance warriors, the driving force of the economy.

She urged all the migrants to work with more patriotism, devotion and honesty for the development and reputation of the country.

At the end of the discussion meeting with expatriate Bangladeshis, three highest remittance senders in Bangladesh were given remittance awards in recognition of sending remittances through legitimate means.

On 4 December in 2000, the UN General Assembly, taking into account the large and increasing number of migrants in the world, declared December 18 as the International Migrants Day.

On that day in 1990, the UN assembly adopted the International Convention on the protection of the rights of all migrant workers and members of their families.