262 more Bangladeshi nationals return from Sudan

A total of 262 Bangladeshi nationals who were stranded in Sudan due to the ongoing conflict have returned home on Friday (12 May) morning.

They came in two separate flights that landed in Dhaka from Saudi Arabia. More flights are expected, according to the IOM.

From 8 May till 12 May, over 570 Bangladeshi nationals have been evacuated with the support of the government of Bangladesh and the International Organization for Migration (IOM).

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs, through its missions in Sudan and Jeddah, the Ministry of Expatriates' Welfare and Overseas Employment, and the IOM worked together to evacuate the affected Bangladeshi nationals.

Kabir, a returnee from Sudan, said, "I went to Sudan as a migrant worker, and I was doing quite well. Suddenly, the crisis erupted, putting my life in grave danger. I struggled to meet even the most basic needs."

"I am grateful and relieved that the Government of Bangladesh and IOM facilitated our return home," he added.

The 262 Bangladeshi nationals who arrived on Friday at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport were provided with hot meals, refreshments, and an onward transportation allowance to facilitate their safe return to their places of origin.

At the airport, Dr Ahmed Munirus Saleheen, secretary of the Ministry of Expatriates' Welfare, said, "Our primary goal is to alleviate any inconvenience you may face during this difficult time. The government will provide all possible financial assistance, and the International Organization for Migration will also offer support. "

Rear Admiral (Retd) Md Khurshed Alam, secretary of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, said, "Our government is dedicated to ensuring the well-being of every Bangladeshi, no matter where they are in the world. The invaluable assistance and expertise of IOM have been instrumental in helping us bring our citizens home safely from Sudan during this challenging time."

Receiving the returnees at the airport, Abdusattor Esoev, chief of mission at IOM Bangladesh, said, "It's a great collaboration with the Government of Bangladesh to bring back Bangladesh nationals from Sudan. Our foremost concern is the protection and welfare of these individuals.

"We pledge our unwavering commitment to collaborate with the government, striving to guarantee a seamless and effective evacuation process."

IOM Regional Director for Asia and the Pacific Sarah Lou Ysmael Arriola, as well as senior officials from the Ministry of Expatriates' Welfare and Overseas Employment, Biman Bangladesh Airlines, Civil Aviation, and Airport Authority were also present at the airport.