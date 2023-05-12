262 more Bangladeshi nationals return from Sudan

Bangladesh

TBS Report
12 May, 2023, 04:45 pm
Last modified: 12 May, 2023, 04:59 pm

Related News

262 more Bangladeshi nationals return from Sudan

TBS Report
12 May, 2023, 04:45 pm
Last modified: 12 May, 2023, 04:59 pm
262 more Bangladeshi nationals return from Sudan

A total of 262 Bangladeshi nationals who were stranded in Sudan due to the ongoing conflict have returned home on Friday (12 May) morning. 

They came in two separate flights that landed in Dhaka from Saudi Arabia. More flights are expected, according to the IOM.

From 8 May till 12 May, over 570 Bangladeshi nationals have been evacuated with the support of the government of Bangladesh and the International Organization for Migration (IOM). 

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs, through its missions in Sudan and Jeddah, the Ministry of Expatriates' Welfare and Overseas Employment, and the IOM worked together to evacuate the affected Bangladeshi nationals.

Kabir, a returnee from Sudan, said, "I went to Sudan as a migrant worker, and I was doing quite well. Suddenly, the crisis erupted, putting my life in grave danger. I struggled to meet even the most basic needs."

"I am grateful and relieved that the Government of Bangladesh and IOM facilitated our return home," he added.

The 262 Bangladeshi nationals who arrived on Friday at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport were provided with hot meals, refreshments, and an onward transportation allowance to facilitate their safe return to their places of origin.

At the airport, Dr Ahmed Munirus Saleheen, secretary of the Ministry of Expatriates' Welfare, said, "Our primary goal is to alleviate any inconvenience you may face during this difficult time. The government will provide all possible financial assistance, and the International Organization for Migration will also offer support. "

Rear Admiral (Retd) Md Khurshed Alam, secretary of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, said, "Our government is dedicated to ensuring the well-being of every Bangladeshi, no matter where they are in the world. The invaluable assistance and expertise of IOM have been instrumental in helping us bring our citizens home safely from Sudan during this challenging time."

Receiving the returnees at the airport, Abdusattor Esoev, chief of mission at IOM Bangladesh, said, "It's a great collaboration with the Government of Bangladesh to bring back Bangladesh nationals from Sudan. Our foremost concern is the protection and welfare of these individuals.

"We pledge our unwavering commitment to collaborate with the government, striving to guarantee a seamless and effective evacuation process."

IOM Regional Director for Asia and the Pacific Sarah Lou Ysmael Arriola, as well as senior officials from the Ministry of Expatriates' Welfare and Overseas Employment, Biman Bangladesh Airlines, Civil Aviation, and Airport Authority were also present at the airport.

Top News

IOM / International Organization for Migration (IOM) / Sudan

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: TBS

When passion pays off - Story of Nahar Agro

6h | Features
The Lifan K19 is a cruiser bike with a long wheelbase and styling cues borrowed from the iconic Harley Davidson Fat Bob 114. Photo: Sahil Ahsan

Lifan K-19: Is it the most dominant cruiser motorcycle?

8h | Wheels
Photo caption: Founded by Medina Ali (left), Dr Chashi team works with AI models and helps farmers, via their app, to detect diseases and insects, and much more. Photo: Saqlain Rizve

Dr Chashi: How using AI can strengthen our agro sector

8h | Panorama
Graphics: TBS

Imran Khan vs the Pakistan army: What's next?

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Yamaha Music Store: Inspiring New generation of musicians

Yamaha Music Store: Inspiring New generation of musicians

22h | TBS Stories
Per rectal bleeding - is it an alarm for any grave disease?

Per rectal bleeding - is it an alarm for any grave disease?

7h | TBS Health
Current account deficit narrows further, reserves inch up to $30b

Current account deficit narrows further, reserves inch up to $30b

3h | TBS Insight
Bangladesh a priority country for South Korea- Korean Ambassador

Bangladesh a priority country for South Korea- Korean Ambassador

1d | TBS Face to Face

Most Read

1
Bushra Afreen becomes first chief heat officer in Bangladesh
Bangladesh

Bushra Afreen becomes first chief heat officer in Bangladesh

2
bKash posts Tk35.85 crore net profit in first quarter
Economy

bKash posts Tk35.85 crore net profit in first quarter

3
Photo: Salahuddin Ahmed
Bangladesh

Dhaka to have 15 makeshift cattle markets for Eid-ul-Azha

4
Anuv Jain. Photo: Collected
Splash

Anuv Jain to perform live in Dhaka

5
Sher-e-Bangla Agricultural University’s researchers have recently developed canned ‘shorshe ilish’, which will be available in the market at an affordable price. (From left) Asst. Professor Masud Rana, entrepreneur Abed Ahsan Sagar and Professor Dr Kazi Ahsan Habib holding canned hilsha. Photo: Courtesy
Panorama

Hilsa in a can: Year-round supply of our favourite fish now a reality

6
Grameen UNIQLO announces closure of its business in Bangladesh
Industry

Grameen UNIQLO announces closure of its business in Bangladesh