Bangladesh Embassy in Italy honours top remittance senders 

Photo/Courtesy
Photo/Courtesy

Bangladesh Embassy of Bangladesh in Italy has distributed "Remittance Award" to six expatriate Bangladesh nationals and one business organization on the occasion of "International Migrants Day-2021". 

They received the Awards as the top remittance senders to Bangladesh from Italy between the period July 2020 - June 2021. 

The award ceremony programme was held on Monday.

Md. Shameem Ahsan, Bangladesh Ambassador to Italy, handed over the Awards among the recipients.
 
The programme included, among others, recitation from the Holy Quran, reading out of the messages of the President, Prime Minister, Foreign Minister, Minister of Expatriates' Welfare and Overseas Employment and Secretary, Ministry of  Expatriates' Welfare and Overseas Employment, discussion and distribution of Certificates and Crests. 

At the beginning of the discussion session, Md. Arfanul Hoque, Counsellor (Labor Welfare) of the Embassy, made a presentation on various activities undertaken by the Government of Bangladesh for the protection of the rights of expatriates for their welfare and to encourage sending of more remittances through legal channels and also on the role of the Embassy in this regard. 

The Awardees, who joined in person as well as digitally, also spoke and sincerely thanked the Embassy for the recognition.
 
Ambassador Ahsan, in his remarks, warmly congratulated all the Awardees while acknowledging the significant contribution being made by the Bangladesh diaspora for the buoyancy of the economy of the country by sending valuable remittances. 

Ahsan pointedly mentioned that the Government of Bangladesh remains committed in favour of legal migration. 

He further said that during the Covid-19 pandemic, a large number of Bangladesh nationals who were stranded in different countries were brought back to the country and financial assistance was provided by the government to the expatriates who were facing serious difficulties for loss of jobs. 

The Embassy has been working hard to solve problems relating to passports and improve service delivery, the Ambassador added.
 
The Awardees of 2021 in 'individual category (male)' are:   Mohammad Jahangir Farazy, Kartic Chandra Ghosh, Shahajalal Milon, Raihan Mohammad Uddin Rassel, and in 'individual category (female), Habiba Kabir and Mehenas Tabbasum.

Bangla SRL won the Award in the 'organization category'.
 
Bangladesh Embassy in Rome launched "Remittance Award" in 2019 to encourage and promote remittances to Bangladesh through legal channels. 

 

