35% post-Covid migrants return as they didn’t get any jobs: Study

Migration

TBS Report
23 November, 2023, 10:15 pm
Last modified: 23 November, 2023, 10:18 pm

Related News

35% post-Covid migrants return as they didn’t get any jobs: Study

TBS Report
23 November, 2023, 10:15 pm
Last modified: 23 November, 2023, 10:18 pm
Representational image. Photo: Mumit M/TBS
Representational image. Photo: Mumit M/TBS

More than 35% migrant workers who went abroad after Covid-19 period had to return home within one to 16 months as they did not get either their promised jobs or any job at all.

Around 15.1% of these untimely returnees did not get any jobs while 20.1% did not receive the jobs and salaries they were promised in their destinations.

The study was conducted among 218 such returnees, mostly from Saudi Arabia, Oman, the UAE, Jordan, and Malaysia, who were interviewed between October and November this year.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

The research findings were published at an event titled "Policy Discussion on Untimely Return" held in a city hotel yesterday.

The study was published at a time when Bangladesh achieved a significant milestone in labour migration, surpassing the 10 lakh mark in labour exports for the second consecutive year until October 2023.

Recently, Oman has suspended issuing all types of new visas to Bangladeshi citizens due to, according to sector insiders, an oversupply of workers from the South Asian nation.

Bangladeshi migrants and recruiters told The Business Standard that hundreds of workers have lost their jobs in the past six months in Oman, and many have been defrauded by middlemen and have not received their promised jobs.

Now, the allegations of those workers have been supported by the new study of RMMRU that has widely shown the bleak picture of labour migration.

As per the RMMRU research, around 43% of the migrants returned within 6-16 months of their migration to destination countries.

Besides, 29% returned within three to six months of migration, 13% within one to three months, and 15% returned within 30 days of migration.

Most of these returnees, 72% to be exact, received no payment in their destinations while the rest received payment partially.

Migrant workers face not only the sufferings abroad but also a multitude of challenges upon their return, including psychological distress (31%), physical and social difficulties (15.3%), and financial setbacks (73.8%).

At the event, lawmaker Shamim Haider Patwary said to ensure the fulfilment of commitments with all parties involved, it is necessary to create a legal framework for providing compensation in case of non-compliance by the workers.

Most of the returnees under the research went abroad in the post-Covid period to get jobs in construction, cleaning, domestic work, loading/unloading, and agriculture sectors.

Beyond job-related difficulties, the other reasons behind the return of workers were: arrest and deportation, employer's misconduct, no valid visa, low salary, physical sickness, and some voluntarily.

The major reasons behind the arrest and deportation of 16% of total respondents were that they had no valid work permit, ran away due to deprivation from promised jobs, and roamed in search of jobs.

Salim Reza, a member of the National Human Rights Commission and former secretary of the Ministry of Expatriates' Welfare, said, "To obtain any job in the country, one must fulfil specific qualifications. However, in the case of going abroad, due to the absence of any qualification standards, anyone can go abroad, which poses a challenge to the quality of migration."

He mentioned, "Currently, there is a pre-departure orientation for migrants that lasts for three days, which is somewhat inadequate. Therefore, there is a need to establish mandatory long-term training arrangements.

Saleh Ahmed Mujaffor, director general of BMET, said at the event, "Awareness building is a big issue to prevent fraud in the migration process, and we are thinking of doing more by using social and traditional media."

"We have more than enough policies for safe and orderly migration. But the problem is implementation," he said. Emphasising on quality migration he said, "We have to focus on quality migration rather than sending a large number of workers."

Around 4.5 lakh Bangladeshi migrants have returned home during the Covid-19 pandemic in 2020 and 2021.

Tasneem Siddiqui, RMMRU founding chair, presented the study findings.

Top News

migrant workers / COVID-19

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Otters assist fishermen by driving fish out from under aquatic plants, allowing the fishermen to easily catch them in nets. Photo: Shaharin Amin Shupty

Otter fishing: A centuries-old tradition survives in a Bangladeshi village

14h | Panorama
The fate of Westerners who speak up for Palestine. TBS Infographics.

Jobs lost, voices censored: The fate of Westerners who speak up for Palestine

14h | Panorama
5th grader Ahona Rida Zahra wants to become a vet and pursue her passion for trekking. PHOTO: COURTESY

Ahona: The 10-year-old girl who made it to the Annapurna Base camp

1d | Pursuit
Bangladeshi youth is increasingly embracing entrepreneurship, driven by a desire to become self-made individuals. In the photo, young entrepreneurs are receiving the Joy Bangla Award 2022. PHOTO: COURTESY

What does it take to be a young entrepreneur? Learning from BRAC’s entrepreneurship programme

1d | Pursuit

More Videos from TBS

Will the Palestinians be released under the truce deal?

Will the Palestinians be released under the truce deal?

3h | TBS World
The UK economy will slow for another 2 years

The UK economy will slow for another 2 years

1h | TBS Economy
Smartphone sales up 5% year-on-year

Smartphone sales up 5% year-on-year

2h | TBS Economy
Damage to transport sector due to fire and vandalism is 37 crore tk

Damage to transport sector due to fire and vandalism is 37 crore tk

4h | TBS Economy