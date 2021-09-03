18 stranded Bangladeshi migrants return from Lebanon

A group of 18 Bangladeshi migrants who had been stranded in Lebanon returned to the country on Friday.

They departed from Beirut after the International Organization for Migration (IOM), in close coordination with the governments of Bangladesh and Lebanon, facilitated their return, said a press release.

A recent IOM survey of more than 1,000 migrants in Lebanon showed that nearly half of them wanted to return home.

"Living in Lebanon has been extremely difficult as we are not able to meet basic needs, nor support our families back home," said one of the returnees adding migrants in Lebanon need support to survive and return to their homes.

Mathieu Luciano, head of IOM in Lebanon, said, "Many migrants are reaching out to IOM for help. They have lost their jobs. They are hungry, they cannot access medical care and feel unsafe. Many are so desperate that they want to leave the country, but they do not have the means to do so."

"There is a clear need to rapidly scale up IOM's emergency programmes, including voluntary humanitarian return," he added.

IOM Bangladesh Chief of Mission Giorgi Gigauri said economic crisis coupled with the Covid-19 pandemic has exacerbated the vulnerabilities of Bangladeshi migrants in Lebanon.

Counsellor (Labour) and Head of Chancery at the Embassy of Bangladesh in Beirut Abdullah Al Mamun said, "The Embassy of Bangladesh in Beirut extends its gratitude to IOM and emphasises the importance of partnership and cooperation to facilitate the return of more people in need."

The results of the IOM survey showed that many migrants have lost their jobs and livelihoods due to the impact of concurrent crises in Lebanon, and an increase in exploitative practices such as non-payment of wages, unfair dismissal, or breach of contracts by employers, have subjected migrants to greater hardship.

With the economy in deep crisis and a political stalemate after the government resigned following the devastating Beirut Port explosion a year ago, embassies have also seen a sharp rise in the number of migrants asking to return to their countries of origin.

