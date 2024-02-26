Japan grants $2.7m each to Unicef, IOM for Rohingya refugees

Japanese Ambassador Iwama Kiminori and IOM Bangladesh Chief of Mission Abdusattor Esoev sign an exchange of notes formalising the grant in Dhaka on Monday. Photo: Courtesy

The Government of Japan has committed $2.7 million each to the United Nations Children's Fund (Unicef) and the International Organization for Migration (IOM) to support Rohingya refugees and host communities in Cox's Bazar.

Ambassador of Japan to Bangladesh Iwama Kiminori signed an Exchange of Notes formalising the grants separately with Unicef Bangladesh Officer-in-Charge Emma Brigham and IOM Bangladesh Chief of Mission Abdusattor Esoev, said a press release.

The Unicef project, titled 'Multiple Humanitarian Assistance for Displaced Persons from Myanmar in Cox's Bazar District and Bhasan Char', will reach more than 176,000 Rohingya refugees living in those areas.

The IOM project aims to improve the living conditions of approximately 500,000 individuals, including both Rohingya refugees and members of the host communities.

The grants will be used to implement a comprehensive project focused on Water, Sanitation, and Hygiene (WASH), disaster risk reduction, shelter upgrading, site management, site development and protection.

Ambassador Iwama expressed hopes that the support from the Government of Japan would improve the living conditions of both Rohingya and host communities.

"I am hopeful for this comprehensive plan to improve the living conditions for Rohingya refugees and host communities. These five sectors are fundamental to improving the protection, quality of life, and resilience of both Rohingya refugees and host communities, and this project will reach many people in the camps as well as host communities.

Japan will continue to work towards sustainable solutions including the support of the repatriation of refugees to Myanmar and will cooperate with international organisations such as IOM," said Ambassador Iwama.

Sheldon Yett, Unicef representative to Bangladesh, said, "It is critical to ensure that Rohingya children have the same rights as children everywhere. Lack of safe water and sanitation services expose children to disease, putting their lives at risk and threatening their chance of survival."

IOM Bangladesh Chief of Mission Abdusattor Esoev said, "Japan has been a very important partner for IOM in the Rohingya response, helping to address the significant challenges that both the refugees and the host communities face in Cox's Bazar and their priority needs.

"Reduced humanitarian funding for the Rohingya refugees is becoming a significant challenge, and we sincerely appreciate that the people and Government of Japan have continuously supported IOM's interventions in the response since 2017. We hope that the strong partnership between IOM and the Government of Japan continues for years to come."

Since August 2017, Japan has been a steady supporter of the Rohingya refugee response in Bangladesh, contributing over $220 million to IOM and other UN agencies as well as NGOs in Bangladesh, including through this new funding.