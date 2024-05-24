Metal Motors takes part in Dhaka Motor Show

Bangladesh

TBS Report
24 May, 2024, 09:00 pm
Last modified: 24 May, 2024, 10:33 pm

Metal Motors takes part in Dhaka Motor Show

The 3-day-long 17th Dhaka Motor Show 2024 kicked off Thursday at the Bangabandhu Bangladesh-China Friendship Exhibition Center in Purbachal, Dhaka.

The event was inaugurated by Planning Minister MA Mannan. He later visited the pavilion of Metal Motors Limited.

Metal Motors Limited, the sole distributor of Changsha-Forland Motor Technology Company Limited, is showcasing four new pickup models at the event.

These models are T3-1 Ton Pickup, T5 Series-1 Ton Pickup, T5 Series-1.2 Ton Pickup, and L3 Series-1.5 Ton Pickup, generating significant interest among the visitors.

Forland Pickups has been doing business with a great reputation in 132 countries worldwide. Following this tradition, Changsha-Forland Motor Technology Company Limited started its journey in Bangladesh through Metal Motors Limited.

The event was attended by Metal Group's MD Engineer Sadid Jamil, whose guidance and support have propelled Metal Motors forward rapidly. Also present were the General Manager and Head of Business of Metal Motors Limited, Engineer Md Fazlul Karim, Forland International's Country Head for Bangladesh Lee, and Vice General Manager Chaosheng Sun.

In addition, Chinese delegates from Forland and senior officials from Metal were also present at the event.

It is worth mentioning that there will be attractive gifts and cash discounts available during the fair.

