Metal Motors participates in Dhaka Motor Show-2023

Metal Motors Limited participated in the 16th Dhaka Motor Show-2023, which started yesterday (16 March) at the Bangabandhu Bangladesh-China Friendship Exhibition Center in Purbachal, Rupganj, Narayanganj.

Bangladesh Securities and Exchange Commission (BSEC) Chairman Prof Shibli Rubayat Ul Islam, inaugurated the motor show and visited the pavilion of Metal Motors Limited, reads a press release.

During this time, he discussed with officials of Metal-Foreland Company about Forland

brand pickup trucks, the release states.

Metal Motors Limited, the sole distributor of trucks and pickups of China's famous Changsha-Foton Vehicle Technology Company Limited (FORLAND) in Bangladesh, exhibited 4 models which created interest among the visitors.