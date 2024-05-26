Unveiling Mobil’s new pack at the 17th Dhaka Motor Show 2024
The Dhaka Motor Show has been held for the last 17 years.
MJL Bangladesh PLC has introduced Mobil SuperTM Friction Fighter 5W-30 lubricant in Bangladesh. Its synthetic technology offers superior engine wear protection, up to 65% better, and extends engine life.
Designed for Bangladesh's weather and road conditions, the lubricant is suitable for various vehicles including high-performance petrol and diesel-powered modern passenger cars, light trucks, and vans.
Mobil SuperTM Friction Fighter is also suitable for hybrid vehicles. MJL Bangladesh PLC is a strategic alliance partner of ExxonMobil (the maker of the world's leading synthetic motor oil brand Mobil 1).
Keeping consumer needs in mind, MJL Bangladesh PLC has been blending, distributing & marketing ExxonMobil's all the advanced technology lubricant brands in Bangladesh for the last 25 years.