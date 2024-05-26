Unveiling Mobil’s new pack at the 17th Dhaka Motor Show 2024

26 May, 2024, 05:00 pm
Last modified: 26 May, 2024, 05:05 pm

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

The Dhaka Motor Show has been held for the last 17 years. 

MJL Bangladesh PLC has introduced Mobil SuperTM Friction Fighter 5W-30 lubricant in Bangladesh. Its synthetic technology offers superior engine wear protection, up to 65% better, and extends engine life. 

Designed for Bangladesh's weather and road conditions, the lubricant is suitable for various vehicles including high-performance petrol and diesel-powered modern passenger cars, light trucks, and vans. 

Mobil SuperTM Friction Fighter is also suitable for hybrid vehicles.  MJL Bangladesh PLC is a strategic alliance partner of ExxonMobil (the maker of the world's leading synthetic motor oil brand Mobil 1). 

Keeping consumer needs in mind, MJL Bangladesh PLC has been blending, distributing & marketing ExxonMobil's all the advanced technology lubricant brands in Bangladesh for the last 25 years.

